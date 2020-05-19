‘Grifters gonna grift’: Twitter celebrates as the Trump family is forced to deal with a ‘pyramid scheme’ lawsuit

According to a report published in Newsweek this Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that a lawsuit alleging President Trump engaged in fraud by promoting a pyramid scheme will be allowed to move forward.

“District Judge Lorna G. Schofield ruled that the class action lawsuit can move forward despite Trump’s legal counsel requesting a stay,” Newsweek reports. “The lawsuit, led by four anonymous plaintiffs, claims that the Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump are guilty of fraud, false advertising and unfair competition for their dealings with multi-level marketing company ACN, although federal racketeering and conspiracy charges were dismissed last year.”

For the President’s critics on Twitter, it’s just par for the course for the Trump family.

Trump doesn't have a "legal team". He has an "illegal team" working double time. — Vote 168 days, Biden Inauguration 246 days. (@atipical1) May 19, 2020

Untill he gets fired.. — Jeff Brown (@jbrown_jbc) May 19, 2020

“Almost as if”? They are a family of criminals. Except for Baron who is still young and perhaps Tiffany, every single one of them is/has been involved in criminal activities, including Jared The Zombie. #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica — Rain Jackson (@therainjackson) May 19, 2020

Once they lose the White House there will be no place for them to hide. — Dawn (@rundawnrun) May 19, 2020

Which pyramid scheme is the only question? — Leftneck Jesus (@JesusLeftneck) May 19, 2020

Once a con always a con… — Kristine (@realitybytes66) May 19, 2020

It's a tsunami of criminality from the Trump crime family. Given the many crimes they are defending it's keeping the legal industry afloat. — Joe Sangria (@sangriajoe) May 19, 2020

Oh wait! They aren't doing anything productive and they never have! — Mike Bongiovanni (@mikebongiovanni) May 19, 2020

Grifters gotta grift.. everything always catches up!https://t.co/7AVctBckdh — T – Interrupted (@Whateva691) May 19, 2020

“A federal judge ruled Monday that a lawsuit alleging donald trump engaged in fraud by promoting a pyramid scheme will not be delayed.” Good headline to wake up to.https://t.co/aBLF1PCeup — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) May 19, 2020

Trump, his family and his business cannot pause a lawsuit accusing them of promoting a pyramid scheme, a federal judge ruled, finding a "strong likelihood" that their appeal seeking to move the case to arbitration will fail. @CourthouseNews Doc: https://t.co/vODsPcqyRd pic.twitter.com/2OHZfkQbcZ — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 18, 2020

Grifters gonna grift: President Trump, his company and three of his children must face a class-action lawsuit in which people claim they were scammed into spending money on fraudulent, multilevel marketing ventures and a dubious live-seminar program. https://t.co/E1TxE7BaH1 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 24, 2019