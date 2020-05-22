Guatemala blasts Trump over virus-infected migrant deportations
Guatemala City (AFP) – Guatemala blasted US President Donald Trump on Thursday over US deportations of migrants infected with coronavirus.President Alejandro Giammattei said the deportations had saturated quarantine centers in Guatemala and heaped pressure on the Central American country’s weak health system.”Guatemala is an ally to the United States, the United States is not an ally to Guatemala,” he told the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based international affairs think tank.”We understand that the United States wants to deport people, we understand that, but what we don’t understand is th…
Sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi say they ‘forgive’ his killers
Riyadh (AFP) - The sons of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Friday they "forgive" the killers of their father, an announcement analysts said effectively grants clemency to five convicted people on death row.Khashoggi -- a royal family insider turned critic -- was killed and dismembered at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, in a case that tarnished the reputation of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.His family's pardon could spare the lives of five unnamed people sentenced to death over the murder in a December court ruling that exonerated two top a... (more…)
Third suspect arrested in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing
Washington (AFP) - Investigators in the southern US state of Georgia on Thursday arrested a man who filmed the fatal shooting of an unarmed black jogger, a case that has sparked nationwide outrage.William Bryan Jr, 50, was charged with murder and attempted false imprisonment in connection with the February death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.No further details were given, but a press conference was scheduled for Friday.Arbery, 25, was killed on February 23 as he ran on a sunny day in a residential neighborhood in the town of Brunswick. Two white men -- retired poli... (more…)
Trump’s praise of an anti-Semite’s ‘good bloodlines’ triggers furious backlash
President Donald Trump once again is dog-whistling to his base. While delivering a campaign-style speech at a Michigan Ford auto plant that’s been retooled to manufacture personal protective gear, Trump decided to take a walk into history and praise the company’s founder, the infamous anti-Semite Henry Ford.
Henry Ford gave America the Model T, mass production, and after death, the non-profit Ford Foundation, but he also was an anti-Semite who reportedly blamed Jewish people for World War I and World War II, published anti-Semitic propaganda, and was a Nazi sympathizer.