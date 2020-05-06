Quantcast
Gun-waving SUV driver crashed car into group paying tribute to Pennsylvania nurses and healthcare workers

Published

1 min ago

on

During Nurse Appreciation Week a group of Delaware County, Pennsylvania citizens socially distanced in their cars to thank nurses and healthcare workers, only to be disrupted by a gun-waving SUV driver.

According to PennLive, the cars paraded to thank Mercy Fitzgerald Medical Center staff when police say “the male suspect threatened to hurt people while waving the gun.”

It resulted in a police chase where the SUV ultimately crashed and flipped on its side. The man was then arrested, though police have yet to release the man’s name or his reason for going on the attack.

Watch the full report from 6ABC.com below:


Breaking Banner

Why COVID-19 is basically a novelty for the 1% — and a dystopian nightmare for the rest of us

Published

52 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

In his now must-see-TV daily press conferences, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has referred to COVID-19 as “the great equalizer.” In the sense that anybody can be infected by the virus, the governor is right. Yet after several months, the data shows clearly the impact is unequally landing on the shoulders of people of color and all but the most wealthy. The health impacts and absence of economic measures to protect them are so extreme that Cuomo’s statements are more than hollow—they are cruel cover-ups.

If anything, COVID-19 has been little more than a novelty for the 1 percent and a dystopian nightmare for the rest of us. Had we experienced a repeat economic crash more along the lines of what happened in 2008, that might have forced a true reckoning and consequent reform in our system. Instead, we have a pandemic that is facilitating public looting under the cover of a collective surgical mask as it is entrenching pre-existing inequities. A toxic mix of racial, financial, and geographic disadvantage is literally proving to be a death sentence.

Breaking Banner

GOP congressman known for NSFW Bigfoot posts in danger of losing re-nomination: report

Published

53 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the re-election campaign of Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) took a perilous turn.

In an interview on a local news station, primary challenger Bob Good announced that he has 62 percent of the district's delegates — and that he is confident he will defeat Riggleman at the convention.

🚨BREAKING: .@GoodForCongress just announced that he has 62% of the registered delegates for the #Va05 GOP convention against Rep. Riggleman and believes he will be the nominee when the convention is held. #VaPolitics pic.twitter.com/AqVycBOyV3

Breaking Banner

The path to stopping the coronavirus may be the microbiological equivalent of a bulletproof vest: researchers

Published

59 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

n public health, as in real life, prevention is always preferable to treatment. Better to avoid a violent shooting in the first place than have to remove a bullet in surgery. Yet if violence is inevitable, a layer of shielding — say, a bulletproof vest — is obviously a better option than a risky surgery.

Working on that same premise, some researchers have started to wonder if the coronavirus might be stopped with the microbiological equivalent of a bulletproof vest. In a new study published in Nature, scientists surmise that targeting the coronavirus' viral proteins, which attach to the host's proteins, could keep the virus from infecting a person in the first place.

