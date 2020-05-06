Hammered by COVID-19 crisis, Airbnb slashes a quarter of its workforce
Airbnb says it is laying off 25% of its workforce as it confronts a steep decline in global travel due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
It’s a serious setback for the 12-year-old home-sharing company, which just a few months ago was valued at $31 billion and planning a hotly anticipated IPO. Airbnb lists around 7 million properties on its web site.
In a letter to employees, CEO Brian Chesky said the San Francisco-based company is letting 1,900 of its 7,500 workers go and cutting businesses that don’t directly support home-sharing. Those include its investments in hotels, air transportation and movie production.
“We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime,” Chesky wrote.
Chesky said Airbnb expects its revenue to drop by more than half this year. The company is privately held, so it doesn’t release financial figures. But AirDNA, a company that monitors bookings and rental fees for Airbnb hosts and others, said new U.S. bookings fell by 53% between Feb. 3 and April 13. Some places, like the United Kingdom, have restricted non-essential travel or are only letting medical workers book stays with Airbnb.
Chesky said travel will eventually return, but will look different. Airbnb expects travelers will want options that are closer to home and more affordable, for example. The company is scaling back its investments in luxury properties as a result.
“We need to make fundamental changes to Airbnb by reducing the size of our workforce around a more focused business strategy,” Chesky said.
The move isn’t entirely unexpected. Last month, two private equity firms — Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners — invested $1 billion in debt and equity in Airbnb. The deal may have included a commitment to reduce costs.
Chesky recently angered many of Airbnb’s hosts when he told guests they could cancel their stays without penalties as coronavirus lockdowns scuttled their travel plans. In early April, Airbnb agreed to pay hosts $250 million to make up for some of the money lost to cancellations. Airbnb is now letting people who were planning to check in by June 15 to cancel without penalties.
Chesky said departing employees will receive at least 14 weeks of their base pay. U.S. employees will continue to receive health care coverage for a year; in other countries, employees will keep their health coverage through the end of this year.
(AP)
COVID-19
Germany eyes accelerated return to normality
Germany is eyeing an almost complete return to normality in May, with plans to send all pupils back to school and to restart the top-flight football Bundesliga, according to a draft agreement seen by AFP Wednesday.
"Even after initial steps to open up were introduced from April 20, the number of new infections remained low," the document read, with "no new wave of infection" so far detected -- justifying the series of bolder reopening steps.
Schools had already been allowed to open, but only so far to older children.
Likewise, only shops up to a certain size were allowed to do business.
2020 Election
‘We found his weak spot’: Rick Wilson reveals why Lincoln Project ad caused Trump to ‘lose his damn mind’
One of the longtime Republican strategists behind the devastating new Lincoln Project ads targeting Donald Trump said that the conservative organization has found the president's "weak spot" during a Tuesday evening interview on MSNBC.
Wilson is the author of the hit 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever. Trump has labeled him "crazed Rick Wilson."
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell played the new ad, which has caused Trump to lash out at the Lincoln Project.
https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1257264160213217285
Breaking Banner
Arizona officials tell university researchers to ‘pause’ COVID-19 modeling — just as governor lifts lockdown
On Tuesday, The Arizona Republic reported that officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services ordered a team of researchers from two public state universities to "pause" work on a model of the coronavirus pandemic — and limited their access to data.
"The modeling team of about two dozen professors at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona was compiling the most robust public model in Arizona of COVID-19," reported Rachel Leingang. "The email, from DHS bureau chief of public health statistics S. Robert Bailey, came on Monday evening, after Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to begin easing social distancing in the coming days."