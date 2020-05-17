Quantcast
'He is vain, insensitive and raw': Trump thanks actor James Woods for 'great compliment'

In a strange Sunday tweet, President Donald Trump thanks conservative actor James Woods for a “great compliment” that wasn’t exactly that great.

“Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive and raw,” said Woods. What he did compliment Trump on was loving America. While nearly 90,000 Americans have died in the coronavirus crisis and there are tens of thousands more expected, it’s rare for any politician to attack another by saying they hate America.

Woods claims he never has seen a president in his life that loves America more than Trump. Woods, who was born in 1947, lived while Harry Truman was president. His childhood continued as Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who served in World War I and World War II then was elected to the White House. While Woods may not support a Democrat, it’s surprising to hear that someone like Eisenhower didn’t love America. The same could be said for George W. Bush, who may have led Americans into a war based on a fraud, but no one would doubt his love America while hugging those who lost their family members in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Trump retweeted Woods’ strange compliment, saying it was “great.”

Woods’ comment is reminiscent of a debate between Democratic and Republican presidential candidates in the film “The American President.” At one point the president’s new girlfriend asks, “How do you have patience for people who claim they love America, but clearly can’t stand Americans?”

Woods’ most famous political film was the action-adventure movie “White House Down.”


Post editor pens scathing column saying it's clear to Trump the election comes first — and the lives of Americans come later

May 17, 2020

May 17, 2020

To one Washington Post editor, it has become clear that President Donald Trump places his election far before the welfare of the American people he hopes to win votes from.

Writing Sunday, Fred Hiatt noted that many Americans aren't surprised, but the plan to reopen the country come hell or high water seems to fly in the face with the safety of the very voters he's asking to support him.

May 17, 2020

Washington Republican won't seek reelection after investigation says he 'engaged in domestic terrorism'

May 17, 2020

May 17, 2020

Republican state Rep. Matt Shea announced that he will not seek reelection after an investigation said that he "engaged in domestic terrorism."

According to The Seattle Times, the Washington official didn't file to run again for his office, though he did file to run as a Republican precinct committee officer.

