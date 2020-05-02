Here are four jaw-dropping details from The Washington Post deep-dive on Trump’s coronavirus failures

President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 was the focus of a Washington Post deep-dive that was published online on Saturday.

“This story documenting Trump’s month-long struggle to reopen America is based on interviews with 82 administration officials, outside advisers and experts with detailed knowledge of the White House’s handling of the pandemic. Many of them spoke on the condition of anonymity to recount internal discussions or share candid assessments without risk of retribution,” the newspaper explained.

Here are four of the most shocking details from the story:

Trump gave out California governor’s personal cell phone at Mar-a-Lago

We're in the middle of an unprecedented health catastrophe, but the president of the United States is giving the governor of California's phone number to paying customers of his luxury resort so they can push unproven virus cures https://t.co/tv7H0V5H3J pic.twitter.com/8JHNbC8tyS — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 3, 2020

White House thinks doctors have a ‘God complex’ for focusing on science

This matches with what some Trump surrogates have said publicly. In their minds, they don’t believe doctors and scientists should be making economic decisions…which just shows a fundamental misunderstanding of this virus. https://t.co/8MTjY7MgBq pic.twitter.com/uIU92qHNHC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 3, 2020

Jared Kushner think history will vindicate the administration

Jared Kushner is a rare on the record interview w/ Wapo:

“When history looks back on this, they’ll say, man, the federal government acted really quickly and creatively, they threw a lot at the problem and saved a lot of lives.”https://t.co/7d7pcNNT58 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 3, 2020

VP Mike Pence’s chief of staff never thought the death toll would get to 60,000 (it has already)

Marc Short, chief of staff to Pence, repeatedly questioned the data being shared with Trump and said he did not believe the death toll would ever get to 60,000 and that the admin was overreacting. Day after day, Short pressed to reopen the entire country. https://t.co/LYbCK3o1M4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 3, 2020