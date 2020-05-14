Here’s a surprising reason why Trump may be losing patience with Dr. Fauci

On CNN Thursday, White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins revealed an unexpected reason why President Donald Trump may be losing confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“One other thing that someone pointed out to me is Fauci and the president have not seen each other a lot lately,” said Collins. “I don’t think they’ve seen each other at all this week. You are not seeing them appear at these briefings.”

“When someone is not there sitting in front of the president, some people like Dr. Birx have office space inside the West Wing,” continued Collins. “She is seeing the president regularly, Fauci is at an office in another building. So he is not here in the same capacity. I think all of that plays a factor in the president’s public attitude towards him.”

