Here’s a surprising reason why Trump may be losing patience with Dr. Fauci
On CNN Thursday, White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins revealed an unexpected reason why President Donald Trump may be losing confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“One other thing that someone pointed out to me is Fauci and the president have not seen each other a lot lately,” said Collins. “I don’t think they’ve seen each other at all this week. You are not seeing them appear at these briefings.”
“When someone is not there sitting in front of the president, some people like Dr. Birx have office space inside the West Wing,” continued Collins. “She is seeing the president regularly, Fauci is at an office in another building. So he is not here in the same capacity. I think all of that plays a factor in the president’s public attitude towards him.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘It’s just tragic’: Dr. Bright’s attorney calls out Trump’s HHS secretary’s lies
On CNN Thursday, coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright's attorney Melinda Katz called out Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for his falsehoods.
"Azar says everything he's complaining about was achieved, everything he talked about was done," said anchor Jake Tapper. "Is that not true?"
"Of course it's not true," said Katz. "And that is such a tragic response. There's no responsibility being taken for the fact that lives are being lost needlessly every single day. We still do not have very, very basic things that Dr. Bright testified were needed ... Dr. Bright testified for four hours about things that still haven't been done and need to be done for us to combat this virus. And this response is really shocking."
Breaking Banner
‘Lives were lost’: Dr. Rick Bright slams Trump administration over N95 masks during tense House hearing
Ousted U.S. vaccine chief Dr. Rick Bright testified on Thursday that "lives were lost" because the Trump administration failed to ramp up the production of personal protective equipment like N95 respirators.
During testimony before a House committee, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority said that he sounded the alarm about the need for protective equipment at the outset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"There were dozens of these alerts," Bright explained. "I pushed those forward to our leadership... I pushed those warnings to our critical infrastructure protection team. I pushed those warnings to our strategic national stockpile team who has the responsibility of procuring those medical supplies for our stockpile."