Here’s how Trump’s DOJ could face subpoenas investigating Mike Flynn case

A recent filing by retired Judge John Gleeson in the case of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn may spell disaster for President Donald Trump.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner tweeted a screen capture of the filing, noting that it appears Gleeson has questions that require additional information.

“This MAY result in Sullivan issuing subpoenas to DOJ for additional evidence necessary to develop a full record. Stay tuned,” tweeted Kirschner.

“Because the Court’s order and the government’s motion raise important and complex issues, I respectfully request permission to submit a brief on or before June 10, 2020, addressing three issues: (1) the legal framework applicable to the Court’s authority with respect to a motion to dismiss brought under Rule 48 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure (including both the constitutional validty of the Court’s authorty to deny such a motion and the standard to be applied in deciding one); (2) any additional factual development I may need before finalizint my argument in opposition to the government’s motion in this case’ and (3) whether, based on the record before the Court, it should order the defendant to show cause why he should not be held in criminal contempt for perjury,” the brief says.


‘Trump is caught in a box’: Reporter details how the president made the US an ’emblem of global incompetence’

What President Donald Trump had to say about coronavirus in April and the first half of May was considerably different from what he had said about it in January and February. But journalist Edward Luce, in a Financial Times article, stresses that even though Trump’s tone has changed, his response to the crisis has continued to be erratic and unfocused — seriously damaging the United States’ credibility as a world leader.

In early March, Luce recalls, Trump claimed that “within a couple of days, (infections are) going to be down to close to zero.” And after 15 cases had been reported in the U.S., Trump said, “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

Trump supporters hurl insults at Fox’s Neil Cavuto after fact-checking Trump on discredited drug cocktail

On Monday, after President Donald Trump publicly announced he has been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as part of a discredited coronavirus treatment protocol, Fox News' Neil Cavuto warned his viewers that there was no medical basis for the use of the drug, and that it could cause life-threatening heart problems. He also brought on a doctor and medical professor who emphasized the health risk.

