Here’s how Trump’s DOJ could face subpoenas investigating Mike Flynn case

A recent filing by retired Judge John Gleeson in the case of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn may spell disaster for President Donald Trump.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner tweeted a screen capture of the filing, noting that it appears Gleeson has questions that require additional information.

“This MAY result in Sullivan issuing subpoenas to DOJ for additional evidence necessary to develop a full record. Stay tuned,” tweeted Kirschner.

Court filing by John Gleeson, the attorney Judge Sullivan appointed to argue on behalf of the people in the Flynn case. See #2-the need for additional info. This MAY result in Sullivan issuing subpoenas to DOJ for additional evidence necessary to develop a full record. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/9iylbW9idf — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 18, 2020

“Because the Court’s order and the government’s motion raise important and complex issues, I respectfully request permission to submit a brief on or before June 10, 2020, addressing three issues: (1) the legal framework applicable to the Court’s authority with respect to a motion to dismiss brought under Rule 48 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure (including both the constitutional validty of the Court’s authorty to deny such a motion and the standard to be applied in deciding one); (2) any additional factual development I may need before finalizint my argument in opposition to the government’s motion in this case’ and (3) whether, based on the record before the Court, it should order the defendant to show cause why he should not be held in criminal contempt for perjury,” the brief says.