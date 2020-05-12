Here’s how Virginia’s coronavirus plan could keep the Trump campaign from reopening the ‘Death Star’

President Donald Trump’s campaign, which has embraced the nickname of the Death Star, could face problems in reopening due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Gov. Ralph Northam confirmed Monday that he expects to hold Northern Virginia out of the gradual, “phase one” reopening of the rest of the state later this week, describing a state starkly cleaved in two by the novel coronavirus,” The Washington Post reported.

“Of nearly 1,000 new coronavirus infections reported in the state Monday, almost three-quarters of them were clustered in the D.C. suburbs, which account for about 40 percent of the state’s population,” the newspaper reported. “So were all but two of the state’s newly reported covid-19 deaths.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman noted the implications for Trump’s campaign.

If NoVa is excluded from the Phase One reopening, that doesn't portend the Trump campaign reopening its headquarters – or whatever they call their Arlington outpost – anytime soon https://t.co/LDY3spWloT — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 12, 2020

I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet. Laugh all you want, we will take the win! — Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020