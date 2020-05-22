Here’s why the man who filmed Arbery’s death is in for a legal ‘world of hurt’: Attorney
On CNN Friday, Chris Cuomo spoke with criminal defense attorney Joey Jackson, who explained why Roddie Bryan, the man behind the footage of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, could end up doing hard time.
“People are wondering, I’m sure, what is felony murder?” said Jackson. “In the event that someone dies while you’re committing a felony, even if you don’t mean them to die, it’s felony murder. What’s the felony? We all have the freedom of movement. Trying to detain me against my will, that’s false imprisonment, underlying felony. Someone died as result of your behavior, the warrant describes that he apparently, Roddie Bryan, was blocking Arbery in for 20 minutes to contain him. False imprisonment felony, he died, hence felony murder.”
“From what you understand, what do you still need to know and what will this case pivot on?” asked Cuomo.
“Number of things,” said Jackson. “We have to make clear that the defense will argue that mere presence is not enough. Everyone should know you can videotape something that occurs, crime in progress. That’s not a crime. You can look at it, determine what happened. However, in the event that you go beyond video taping and you know — what do we know in this case? Whether or not he knew the McMichaels, I want to know. What was the nature of the relationship? Did they plan to do anything with Ahmaud Arbery, was he asked to participate to block Arbery in? Did he engage or otherwise participate in blocking him in?”
“To the extent he might have been involved, conduct, over period of time, what specifically did he do, those are the questions that will get him convicted if he’s guilty,” said Jackson. “If he’s merely present, it will not. If he actively participated, he’s in a world of hurt.”
CNN’s Cuomo lays into Trump for church threats: He wants to ‘distract you with the ugliest things’
On CNN Friday, Chris Cuomo excoriated President Donald Trump for his threat to force states to lift orders restricting church gatherings.
"Forget about whether or not he has the right," said Cuomo. "Is his saying it right there, even right to do? When is the last time you saw him coming out of services, by the way? Why is it so important to him now? I wonder if it has anything to do with the politics of division."
"Basic questions, what would have kept places of worship closed?" continued Cuomo. "If you're Catholic, heard it from the churches themselves. We got to find out safest way to do it. They discouraged us from coming early on and encouraged teleservices. Why? Because that's the safest way to worship. This president seized on an opportunity to wrap himself in cloak of righteousness. It's familiar territory for a man who once told me he gets audited so much maybe because he's such a Christian."
Law enforcement worried attacks on retail employees who enforce masks will ‘escalate’: CNN
On Friday, CNN reporter Brian Todd said law enforcement is fearful that the recent string of assaults and killings of workers trying to enforce public health guidelines on wearing masks will only get worse.
"Tension, confrontation, and violence seem to be escalated in recent weeks as businesses open up and customers brush back on the rules requiring face masks," said Todd. "Some people have said they have a right not to wear one and many people have been confused because so many jurisdictions have different ordinances about masks. But health experts are unequivocal about why they're important."
Trump’s claim Dem governors don’t ‘respect’ churches slapped aside by NYC’s Cardinal Dolan
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Friday morning to explain how New York area Catholic churches are planning to reinstitute religious services in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Cardinal Timothy Dola brushed aside accusations from Donald Trump that Democratic governors are hindering the free exercise of religion.
After talking about wanting to get Catholic masses back on track in an age of social distancing, host Alisyn Camerota asked about Trump's claims about government interference.
"President Trump said yesterday that churches are not being treated with respect by Democratic governors. Has that been your experience?" host Camerota asked.