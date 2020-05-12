‘He’s a carnival barker’: Trump slammed as a ‘con man’ who would ‘take credit for discovering the Earth was round’
On Tuesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” commentator Eddie Glaude slammed President Donald Trump for only thinking of himself as a deadly pandemic ravages the country.
“We’re over 80,000 dead and instead of focusing on the fact that the country is in crisis, a profound crisis, and that people are grieving, he’s worried about polls,” said Glaude. “Look, Donald Trump is a malevolent confidence man, he’s a snake-oil salesman, he’s a carnival barker. So he would take credit for discovering the Earth was round if he could. So the fact that he’s trying to take credit for the success of governors, the fact that he’s trying to take credit for the travel ban against Chinese folk traveling to the United States — I mean, all this is a part of his schtick. And what we need to do is understand him for what he is, and what he is is a confidence man, or the shorthand part of that is a con man.”
“What do you make of the fact that, into the vacuum these governors were thrust, and people still, even as we’re facing what NBC News reported an imminent spike of coronavirus cases, people can handle the bad news. People can handle the difficult days if they feel leveled with,” said host Nicolle Wallace. “Is there some basic lesson of leadership being taught by the state’s governors?”
“Sure,” said Glaude. “When there’s mystery, when there’s uncertainty, people will fill it with fantasy. When we don’t have information, in other words, to make rational decisions and engage in a kind of intelligent action, we’ll reach for our deepest fears as a way of justifying how we act. Governors are engaged in front-line work to fill the vacuum with fact. It seems that’s amazingly important work when we have such fantasy coming from the White House.”
Federal judge says he won’t close the Flynn case just yet — and wants other parties to submit filings
On Tuesday, federal district judge Emmet Sullivan issued an order that declined to immediately close the case into President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — despite the fact that the Department of Justice has moved to dismiss the case.
Sullivan wrote that "given the current posture of the case," some outside parties may want to file their own friend-of-the-court briefs on the matter, and that he would like to solicit such briefs.
Ohio man arrested for plot to kidnap police and stockpile their weapons for an ‘uprising’
On Tuesday, the FBI announced the arrest of Christian Stanley Ferguson, a 20-year-old man in Cleveland, Ohio, on charges that he concocted an elaborate plan to kidnap law enforcement officers, stockpile their weapons, and build up an arsenal to "start an uprising."
"According to a criminal complaint filed today, Ferguson was identified after engaging in several violent and extremist postings made on the cross-platform communication application Discord," said the FBI press release. "Over several weeks, Ferguson discussed his desire to call police to report a false crime was in progress to prompt a response by law enforcement. Specifically, he expressed an interest in a response by federal law enforcement because he believed they had better quality firearms and body armor to steal. He made statements about tactical options for killing multiple targets and the disposal of their bodies. He reaffirmed his plan to ambush law enforcement, kill them, rob them of their weapons, and start an uprising."
Broadway to stay closed until at least September
New York's beloved Broadway theaters will not reopen until at least early September, its trade association announced Tuesday.
While the Broadway League did not set a date for performances to resume, they said refunds and ticket exchanges now are offered for performances through September 6.
The decision is not particularly surprising given that New York remains the US epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with COVID-19 continuing to kill more than 150 people a day in the state.
Reopening the arts and entertainment sectors, a major feature of life in New York, is in the final phase of Governor Andrew Cuomo's four-part plan to return economic and cultural activity to the state.