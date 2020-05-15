History professor walks through the dire consequences if Trump privatizes the Postal Service

On CNN Friday, history professor Phil Rubio explained the devastating impact of a potential elimination or privatization of the United States Postal Service, which is in critical need of federal relief but facing sharp opposition from President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

“So, just for viewers at home, why does it matter if it gets privatized?” asked anchor Jake Tapper. “What’s the worst thing that happens if the U.S. Postal Service goes away and people use UPS, FedEx, et cetera? Why does it matter?”

“Well, everybody uses UPS, FedEx, and the Postal Service at some point,” said Rubio. “What we have to remember is that FedEx and UPS only deliver to a fraction of what the U.S. Postal Service delivers. The Postal Service is universal, it goes to all 160 million homes and businesses, including the last-mile delivery, so your UPS package probably has a USPS sticker on it as well.”

“When you think about what privatization means, it means profit-driven, as opposed to the one institution that we have that’s an essential infrastructure, networking institution that provides — has provided for American innovation and development over the years,” continued Rubio. “So every day, tens of millions of prescription drugs, invoices for small businesses, large businesses alike, bills, households pay bills still by mail, business letters, personal letters, go through the mail, parcels.”

“This is especially a bad time,” added Rubio. “By the end of September, the Postal Service could run out of cash if it’s not given relief.”

