Hockey players declared ‘essential workers’ by Trump’s Department of Homeland Security: NHL lawyer

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf has declared hockey players to be “essential workers,” which allow cross-border travel between the United States and Canada, according to a top National Hockey League official.

Bill Daly, the deputy commissioner and chief legal officer of the NHL announced the decision during a call with reporters.

“Daly said U.S. acting Director of Homeland Security has signed order making professional athletes essential workers,” NHL.com reporter Mike Zeisberger posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Other reporters confirmed his account.

