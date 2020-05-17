Hollywood hype machine plots virus-proof red carpets
Los Angeles (AFP) – Red-carpet premieres are the pinnacle of any new Hollywood blockbuster’s publicity blitz.Their A-list entourages, elbow-to-elbow fans and showbiz photographers vying for the perfect snaps of glamorous stars, are also a nightmare for social distancing.But with California coronavirus restrictions easing, and major movies like “Tenet” eyeing July release dates, Tinseltown’s marketing gurus are scrambling for ways to safely roll out those carpets once again.”Prior to what we’re going through, it was about getting a lot of attention and getting big crowds to come together and sh…
CNN’s Tapper uses opening comments to slam Trump for his ‘deranged and indecent’ smears of his opponents
CNN's Jake Tapper used his opening comments on Sunday's "State of the Union" to criticize Donald Trump and his team for "smearing" his critics, saying the attacks are "deranged" and "unmoored from reality" among other criticisms.
After first noting how the coronavirus was still pummeling the country and approaching 90,000 U.S. deaths, Tapper praised former President Barack Obama for his Saturday night TV address to graduating students --where he also took a veiled swipe at Trump -- before turning to the president.
"The criticism from Obama comes at a time when President Trump and his team are launching an unprecedented smear campaign against any rival, ranging from bizarre false conspiracy theories to spreading false allegations of pedophilia to even suggesting one TV anchor committed murder," Tapper stated. "These smear campaigns are unmoored from reality, they're deranged and indecent and seem designed to distract from us this horrific health and economic crisis."
House passes $3 trillion new coronavirus stimulus bill: What does it mean?
The House of Representatives passed the massive$3 trillion coronavirusstimulus bill on Friday evening. This new bill, called the HEROES (Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solution) Act, promises hazard pay for frontline healthcare workers, aid to state and local governments, stimulus checks to all, student loan relief, and more.New coronavirus stimulus bill: what next?Even though the bill has passed the House, it still has a long way to go to become law. To become law, the bill needs to pass both the House and the Senate and then be signed by the president. The new coronavirus sti... (more…)
Trump loyalist secretly slams president behind his back over ‘botched’ handling of pandemic
According to a report from the Daily Beast, billionaire Donald Trump backer Peter Thiel has become disenchanted with the president over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and is currently keeping his distance from Trump's 2020 re-election efforts.
The report from the Beast's Lachlan Cartwright, Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay states, "During the last presidential campaign, Facebook board member and billionaire Peter Thiel was among Donald Trump’s most important backers, campaigning for the future president as a “proud,” openly gay supporter of the Republican nominee and even speaking at the Republican Party’s 2016 convention. Four years later, Thiel has taken on a dramatically reduced—if not altogether nonexistent—role in pushing for Trump 2020."