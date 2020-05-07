Holyfield makes charity comeback at 57 – could Tyson be next?
Four-time heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield says he is making a ring comeback for charity at age 57, hoping to help first responders and children combat the coronavirus pandemic.
And it could set the stage for a third fight against Mike Tyson more than 20 years after the originals.
Holyfield said he would fight in exhibition matches to raise support for Unite4OurFight, which helps learning and emotional development projects aimed at children whose schooling was disrupted by the deadly virus outbreak.
“Are you ready? The moment you’ve all been waiting for… The Champ is back!” Holyfield posted on Twitter. “I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring. I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause.”
Holyfield’s move comes after Tyson, 53, was shown training and saying he wanted to make a charity comeback in exhibition bouts.
Holyfield has not fought since stopping Danish fighter Brian Nielsen in the 10th round at Copenhagen in 2011, improving his record to 44-10 with two drawn.
He last owned one of the three major heavyweight crowns in early 2001 after beating John Ruiz for the World Boxing Association title in August 2000.
Holyfield stopped Mike Tyson in the 11th round in 1996 to win the WBA title and then won a 1997 rematch when Tyson was disqualified for biting.
Two of Holyfield’s other biggest fights came in 1999 when he fought a controversial draw with Lennox Lewis in New York for the undisputed heavyweight crown, then lost to the British star by unanimous decision eight months later in Las Vegas.
“My name was made on fighting,” Holyfield said on the charity’s website. “It’s time I bring that fighter out with the man I have always been. It’s time to step up as citizens need help like never before.”
© 2020 AFP
Fox News and Trump are sowing doubts about coronavirus death counts — which could make the outbreak even worse
President Donald Trump's allies are openly questioning the coronavirus death toll, although most evidence suggests the real number is much higher.
Fox News has mainstreamed a conspiracy theory that medical experts were manipulating the numbers to hurt the president's re-election chances, and doctors fear those suspicions will make the outbreak even worse because Trump's supporters will stop following social distancing measures, reported Politico.
“By diminishing the fatality and the overall burden of mortality with Covid-19, what people are trying to do is diminish the gravity of the situation for whatever agenda,” said Dr. Felipe Lobelo, a former officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “That will lead to relaxing of public health measures, or lack of funding for contact tracing, which is critical or testing, or all the things that we need to do in order to keep the virus at bay.”
Fox News legal analyst slams ‘dangerous’ McConnell plan to shield businesses from coronavirus lawsuits
Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said on Thursday that a Republican plan to shield businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits is "dangerous."
Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suggested that he would not support additional relief funds to households and businesses unless the package also includes a measure shielding businesses from liability for coronavirus infections.
But Napolitano argued that the provision would be anti-conservative and violate states rights.
Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus: CNN
A member of the U.S. Navy who also serves as a personal valet to President Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports .
As CNN points out, the valets are an elite military unit who work in the White House and are sometimes very close to the president and first family. Trump was reportedly upset when he learned the valet tested positive. He was tested a second time by a White House physician.
"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."