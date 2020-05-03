Quantcast
Connect with us

Homeland Security claims China didn’t reveal COVID-19 crisis to stockpile masks — it still doesn’t explain Trump’s inaction

Published

1 min ago

on

The Department of Homeland Security released a report saying that China intentionally delayed telling the World Health Organization about the coronavirus because they wanted to stockpile masks and ventilators.

The report was first released to the Associated Press, but Politico’s Betsy Woodruff Swan noted that there was just “moderate confidence” in the claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We further assess the Chinese Government attempted to hide its actions by denying there were export restrictions and obfuscating and delaying provision of its trade data,” the report said.

It’s an interesting claim because many of the masks that states were bidding on were coming from China.

However, in the United States, President Donald Trump attempted to ban masks coming in from China.

“Reaching deals won’t be easy. Increasingly acrimonious relations between Washington and Beijing are complicating efforts to get Chinese-made masks to American clinics and hospitals,” reported the New York Times at the beginning of April. “A breakdown over the last few days in the global business of moving goods by air around the world will make it costly and difficult as well.

“It’s just a madhouse,” said Michael Crotty, a textile broker based in Shanghai. “Money talks. The factory knows one thing: what’s in my bank account and when did it get there? And if it gets there before the other guy, then that’s who is going to get the production time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the DHS report, they saw the hoarding issue back in January.

“In January, according to the report, China increased its imports of surgical facemasks by 278 percent, surgical gowns by 72 percent, and surgical gloves by 32 percent,” Woodruff Swan said. “Meanwhile, it slashed its global exports of a host of medical products: surgical gloves by 48 percent, surgical gowns by 71 percent, face masks by 48 percent, medical ventilators by 45 percent, intubator kits by 56 percent, thermometers by 53 percent, and cotton balls and swabs by 58 percent.”

If it was known that China was doing this in January, it’s unclear why the president still maintained throughout the month of February that nothing was wrong and the coronavirus was nothing more than the flu. Trump’s own CDC was warning in February that the virus was dangerous. Trump didn’t issue a social distancing recommendation until March 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president has attempted to blame China for the COVID-19 outbreak but had Trump acted sooner, and it is estimated he could have saved thousands of lives.

An editorial by epidemiologists in the New York Times estimated that 90 percent of coronavirus deaths in the United States could have been prevented if Trump issued social distancing policies two weeks earlier. If he instituted those policies even one week earlier, on March 9, the 67,000 deaths so far could have been reduced by up to 60 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Conservative Max Boot explained, even if China behaved badly and did something wrong, the COVID-19 outbreak was revealed at the end of January. Why Trump downplayed the virus in February and refused to lock down the country until mid-March remains an unanswered question.

Read the full report at Politico.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence confesses he should have worn a mask during Mayo Clinic visit

Published

31 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence was ripped to shreds after a visit to the Mayo Clinic where he refused to wear a mask. The clinic tweeted that they told the Vice President's team that it is a hospital rule that masks be worn. Still, Pence was mask free.

https://twitter.com/Green_Footballs/status/1255207834804985856

Second lady Karen Pence said that her husband didn't know that masks would be required at a hospital, but few people believed the claim since many hospitals are refusing to allow people in with or without a mask.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump tells business owner asking for tariff relief during COVID crisis — he gave money to farmers

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

One business owner lamented that tariffs are killing his business during the coronavirus crisis.

Asking his question before the Fox News town hall on Sunday, a Baltimore, MD businessman said he's paying as much as $60,000 in monthly additional costs for his operation.

Trump replied by telling the man that he gave money to farmers. The man isn't a farmer.

"You have to remember, I've taken those tariffs and I've given a lot of them to the farmers and farmers would have been really forced out of business by China when they were targeted," said Trump talking about China's retaliation for Trump's tariffs.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Lincoln was assassinated’: Disgust follows Trump’s claim he is treated ‘worse than Lincoln’

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

Sitting in front of the legendary statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump ranted about how he is treated by the press, saying that he's treated worse than Lincoln. The question he was responding to was about being more bipartisan.

"They always said nobody got treated worse than Lincoln, I believe I am treated worse," he said.

https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1257099816762572803

https://twitter.com/PhilipRucker/status/1257102679031119872

Lincoln was assassinated on April 15, 1865. Trump may feel like he's being shot at by the press, but he's still very much alive.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image