House Republicans explode with rage over new rule that lets members vote remotely

On Friday, the House of Representatives passed a historic new rule allowing members to vote remotely as a safety precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. The basic system will be that members who are not present can transmit a document to the House clerk authorizing another member who is present to cast their vote for them.

But several House Republicans took to Twitter to proclaim the whole thing was a sinister conspiracy to give Democrats more power. Despite the fact that the provision contains clear rules requiring any representative to authorize another to cast their vote, they claimed it would somehow lead to corruption:

Congressional rules can be confusing, but this proxy voting scheme is simple: it would undo centuries of precedent and allow the Speaker to pass legislation with fewer than 25 out of 435 members present. This is insane. https://t.co/n20pDpFNIQ — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) May 15, 2020

The Democrats' proxy voting scheme is a clear abuse of power. Voting is the core responsibility members are elected for, & no Republicans support the resolution. This is a scheme of the Democrat majority, & the consequences will be on them. Full statement:https://t.co/pIUsF25CNc — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) May 15, 2020

When our constituents chose us to be their voice, there wasn’t a caveat that we would sit at home, collect a paycheck, and submit to inaction. Simply put: House Democrats are averse to working when the American people demand Congress to act. This is irresponsible. https://t.co/Ycr1Kk9t1Z — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) May 15, 2020

Congress has continued to meet and vote through 200 years of crises – the Civil War, the Spanish flu, the 9/11 attacks. We should continue to meet & vote now. I voted NO on Speaker Pelosi’s “proxy voting” scheme. Pennsylvanians can count on me to be here & vote on their behalf. pic.twitter.com/XsCDGnrh1n — John Joyce (@RepJohnJoyce) May 15, 2020

One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-PA), went so far as to demand the Senate not take up any bill passed using this rule.

The House just consolidated all its power into the hands of 22 Democrats by allowing proxy voting – inviting massive corruption. I propose that the Senate not take up any legislation the House passes using proxy votes. — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) cast it as a way for Democrats to avoid doing their job — even though millions of Americans in the private sector are also currently doing their jobs remotely.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Democrat lawmakers just passed a loophole that allows them to keep getting paid, even if they don't show up for work. That's not how life works for most Americans. Nancy Pelosi's socialist-democrats are totally out of touch. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 15, 2020