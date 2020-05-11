Quantcast
Connect with us

How California is protecting older veterans from the coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Vito Imbasciani has been at war with viruses since he was 5.Growing up near the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York, he contracted polio in 1952 and couldn’t walk for two months. In medical school in Vermont 30 years later, he witnessed AIDS steal the lives of otherwise healthy gay men.Now, Imbasciani, secretary of California’s Department of Veterans Affairs, and his staff are responsible for keeping the novel coronavirus away from the state’s eight veterans homes. California’s defenses are holding.The explanation, many say, lies in CalVet’s intense preparation, quick response,…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

COVID-19

How California is protecting older veterans from the coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Dr. Vito Imbasciani has been at war with viruses since he was 5.Growing up near the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York, he contracted polio in 1952 and couldn’t walk for two months. In medical school in Vermont 30 years later, he witnessed AIDS steal the lives of otherwise healthy gay men.Now, Imbasciani, secretary of California’s Department of Veterans Affairs, and his staff are responsible for keeping the novel coronavirus away from the state’s eight veterans homes. California’s defenses are holding.The explanation, many say, lies in CalVet’s intense preparation, quick response,... (more…)

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Trump’s White House knew the coronavirus was coming — and yet failed five critical tests: analysis

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

The arrival of COVID-19 has provided a nuclear-level stress test to the American health care system, and our grade isn’t pretty: at least 73,000 dead, 1.2 million infected and 30 millionunemployed; nursing homes, prisons and meatpacking plants that have become hotbeds of infection. The actual numbers are certainly far higher, since there still hasn’t been enough testing to identify all those who have died or have been infected.
Continue Reading
 

CNN

Trump has lost control of the pandemic — and now ‘fear is subsuming his presidency’: NYT reporter

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

With more White House staffers getting infected with COVID-19 every day, President Donald Trump is having a hard time convincing Americans that it is safe for them to go back to work.

Appearing on CNN Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump has lost control of his pandemic messaging as even his own staffers are saying they're scared to come to work.

"Fear is subsuming his presidency," she said. "And it is fear within the public, fear among the public, fear within his White House. Those are not comments he generally wanted to hear. He wants people to suggest that this is, yes, this is bad, but we're not afraid. He doesn't like the optics of wearing a mask."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image