Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Hydroxy kicking in’: Internet has a blast after Trump insists Rep. ‘Kelsey’ Gabbard is not a Russian agent

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump is absolutely certain U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is not a Russian agent. The President, who referred to Rep. Gabbard as “Kelsey Gabbard,” cited his knowledge of her not being a Russian agent and Green Party head Dr. Jill Stein not being a Russian agent as proof the FBI is made up of crooked cops.

“Despite an illegal witch hunt, and that’s what it was, it was a hoax, it was a witch hunt, the Russian thing was a made-up, fabricated story. Just like they went to Congresswoman Kelsey Gabbard – I don’t know her at all – and they said, ‘You’re a Russian agent.’ I don’t know her but I know she’s not a Russian agent,” Trump insisted, vouching for the Democratic Congresswoman who ended her run for president in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And they went to Dr. Jill Stein, of the Green Party,” Trump continued. “They said she’s a Russian agent. I don’t know her at all, but she’s not a Russian agent.”

Trump never specified exactly who was saying Gabbard and Stein are Russian agents, but he immediately appeared to place blame at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s feet.

“These people are sick. Pelosi is a sick woman – she’s got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems. We’re dealing with people that have to get their act together for the good of the country,” the President said.

Speaker Pelosi tossed a dig at Trump Monday night after he said he is taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. Pelosi noted that “they say” Trump is “morbidly obese.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many on social media mocked the president, both for getting Gabbard’s name wrong, and wondering why he is so certain Gabbard and Stein are not Russian agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘The ads literally write themselves’: Trump draws outrage for saying it’s a ‘badge of honor’ America is #1 in COVID-19 cases

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

On Tuesday, when President Donald Trump was asked to comment on America leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases, he replied that he views it as a "badge of honor," since it means we must be doing a lot of tests.

Trump's remark drew instant outrage on social media, with some commentators noting the line would make for a devastating attack ad from former Vice President Joe Biden in the fall.

Our high-level of cases is “a badge of honor” because it reflects the great job we’re doing testing. That line is so stupid that it will actually work on his base.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe reveals she may run for office — and attacks Trump as a ‘white nationalist’

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe revealed in an interview that she's not ruling out an entry into politics with her own candidacy, TMZ Spoors reported.

Speaking to VICE TV's Anand Giridharadas, Rapinoe said: "I'm not totally shutting the door [to the presidency], but it seems wild."

"If I'm going to do it, I want the biggest, baddest post," she added.

When it came to her choices for the presidency, Rapinoe has said she absolutely supports former Vice President Joe Biden, even offering to be his vice president. She turns 35 on July 5, which would make it legal for her to serve as the VP.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pelosi: ‘I didn’t know Trump would be so sensitive — he’s always talking about other people’s weight’

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

During an interview with CNN, Pelosi said that she was concerned about Trump's health given he's taking the drug hydroxychloroquine. His age and weight don't exactly lend themselves to taking a drug that has been proven to cause irregular heartbeats, feeling nervous or irritable, hair loss, skin rashes, and other problems.

Speaking to Republicans, Trump claimed, "I don't respond to her. I think she's a waste of time."

He then responded to her with an attack, saying she is "sick" and has "mental problems."

Continue Reading
 
 