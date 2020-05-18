Hydroxychloroquine could cause Trump hallucinations — and ‘severe’ mental changes: report

President Donald Trump could be experiencing unwanted side-effects from his use of hydroxychloroquine.

CNN’s Bob Ortega warned of the danger following Trump’s admission he has been taking the drug.

Worth noting, perhaps, that the Mayo Clinic lists possible side effects of hydroxychloroquine as including: "feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there… severe mood or mental changes… unusual behavior… unusual facial expressions… irritability" — Bob Ortega (@Bob_Ortega) May 18, 2020

Indeed, the organization does warn of potential mental health impacts.

“Feeling that others are watching you or controlling your behavior,” is one potential side effect.

“Feeling that others can hear your thoughts,” is another.

“Feeling, seeing, or hearing things that are not there,” is also listed.

“Severe mood or mental changes,” is also listed.

Mayo also warns of “unusual behavior.”