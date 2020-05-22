Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I don’t think Trump has any standing with American people as someone who is sincerely religious’: Veteran newsman

Published

1 min ago

on

pastors praying over trump in oval office

As part of an MSNBC panel Friday afternoon, veteran newsman from the South, Howell Raines questioned the legitimacy of President Donald Trump’s credibility with people of faith is falling for a reason.

“Well, one of the things about southernness is that we know down here that religion can be a refuge for political rascals,” said Raines. “And I think that’s what we may be seeing with Trump. Because I don’t think he has any standing with the American people as someone who is sincerely religious, and I think you touched earlier on the plummeting polls and the repeatedly proven management failures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump announced that churches are essential during the time of COVID-19, which further exposes people in their communities. Churches have been using unique moves to help people continue worshiping while also being safe. Parking lot services has brought congregations together to listen to the pastor in their cars. Families can watch sermons on Facebook Live or YouTube and Sunday School classes are happening on Zoom and GoogleHangouts.

While Matthew 18:20 says that God is where two or more have gathered in His name, some megachurches are losing money without services in their massive halls.

He went on to say that the idea of “Trumpism” extends back to 2010 when far-right activists went off on Obamacare.

“I think what we may be seeing now in the decline of Trumpism is the beginning of the end of the process that began some years ago with the tea party and this idea that political people go to Washington to deform the government rather than run it for the greatest good for the greatest number of people,” he continued. “And I certainly don’t think Trump, if he succeeds in this kind of unconstitutional power reach, can claim that packing the churches is the greatest good that could come for the greatest number of people. Certainly not down here in the South where we’re seeing the second wave already coming in.”

See the discussion below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Self-OANN’: Trump’s favorite channel mocked after losing lawsuit against Rachel Maddow

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

On Friday, a federal judge dismissed One America News Network's defamation lawsuit against MSNBC's Rachel Maddow for saying their network "literally is paid Russian propaganda." The decision held that Maddow's statements, in context, were "an opinion" and "cannot serve as the basis for a defamation."

Commenters on social media were quick to laugh at the failure of OAN, a San Diego-based far-right news network that President Donald Trump has increasingly promoted as he grows frustrated with the coverage on Fox News. Some gleefully commented that because the suit was dismissed under California's anti-SLAPP law, Maddow is entitled to recover her legal fees from them.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White evangelical Trump adviser labeled as a ‘racist’ and ‘white supremacist’ for ‘Massa Trump’ tweet

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

When Eric Metaxas took to Twitter to invent a fake quote from former Vice President Joe Biden he presumably sought to mock the Democratic candidate, but what he ended up doing is bringing people together against his own racism.

In his tweet, Metaxas appears to have been attempting to write in a dialect reserved for slaves in the 1800s to refer to "Massa Trump" and a slew of other racist phrases.

https://twitter.com/Eugene_Scott/status/1263930303300677632

President Donald Trump has been failing with the evangelical vote. It's unclear how Trump's team thinks this will help them with Black evangelical Christians.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The next death wave from COVID-19 will be the poor, rural and white

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

What do you call a crisis that kills a hundred thousand Americans? It all depends on who does the dying.

At first, it seemed like it was mostly white people infected and/or killed by the coronavirus.

As the scale of the coronavirus pandemic dawned on Americans during the month of March, most of the media attention was given to white people like Tom Hanks, while the danger of coronavirus to black people went largely underreported by American media. It was around this time when both the media and the White House decreed it a national emergency.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image