‘I don’t think Trump has any standing with American people as someone who is sincerely religious’: Veteran newsman

As part of an MSNBC panel Friday afternoon, veteran newsman from the South, Howell Raines questioned the legitimacy of President Donald Trump's credibility with people of faith.

“Well, one of the things about southernness is that we know down here that religion can be a refuge for political rascals,” said Raines. “And I think that’s what we may be seeing with Trump. Because I don’t think he has any standing with the American people as someone who is sincerely religious, and I think you touched earlier on the plummeting polls and the repeatedly proven management failures.”

Trump announced that churches are essential during the time of COVID-19, which further exposes people in their communities. Churches have been using unique moves to help people continue worshiping while also being safe. Parking lot services has brought congregations together to listen to the pastor in their cars. Families can watch sermons on Facebook Live or YouTube and Sunday School classes are happening on Zoom and GoogleHangouts.

While Matthew 18:20 says that God is where two or more have gathered in His name, some megachurches are losing money without services in their massive halls.

He went on to say that the idea of “Trumpism” extends back to 2010 when far-right activists went off on Obamacare.

“I think what we may be seeing now in the decline of Trumpism is the beginning of the end of the process that began some years ago with the tea party and this idea that political people go to Washington to deform the government rather than run it for the greatest good for the greatest number of people,” he continued. “And I certainly don’t think Trump, if he succeeds in this kind of unconstitutional power reach, can claim that packing the churches is the greatest good that could come for the greatest number of people. Certainly not down here in the South where we’re seeing the second wave already coming in.”

