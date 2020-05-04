‘I had one sale’: South Carolina retailers not experiencing economic miracle after their state ‘reopens’

President Donald Trump and other Republicans have been pushing for states to reopen their economies during the COVID-19 pandemic — but it’s quickly becoming clear that merely ending statewide lockdowns won’t lead to economic miracles.
The Wall Street Journal reports that retailers in South Carolina are back at work now that pandemic restrictions have been eased in an effort to restart local economies.
The problem, however, is that few customers are showing up.
“I had one sale,” jewelry salesman Ghulam Mustafa told the WSJ about his first day back at work last week.
Jim Rathbun, a 73-year-old pecan farmer in Lady’s Island, told the Journal that he’s trying to leave his farm as little as possible despite the end of his state’s lockdown.
“It will be a gut thing,” he said. “We will be more apprehensive about going out until this really starts leveling out.”
And Randy Dennis, a women’s clothing store owner, explained to WSJ that many businesses still don’t feel comfortable reopening even with the green light from their state government.
“We can’t start making new rules and justify them by saying, ‘I feel comfortable so my customers will feel comfortable,'” he said.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.