‘I have lost track of how many people I have found dead,’ EMT says. But we must reopen.
By Edward VanWagnerThe sight was something I never expected to see in my lifetime. Not that I didn’t believe that this could happen. I suppose, after 28 years in emergency services, I simply hoped I wouldn’t witness such a sight.The entire emergency department was in chaos. Don’t get me wrong. Chaos is normal in any ED in America. But this was different. Very different. Every inch of space was filled with the acutely sick and dying. The hallways were packed with stretchers with grievously ill people. Oxygen tubing was jerry-rigged through the ceiling tiles in all directions, pumping high level…
Activism
WATCH: NYC cop filmed pulling down Black protester’s mask so he can pepper spray him in the face
In a video posted to Twitter by Anju J. Rupchandani, a man she claimed was her nephew had his protective COVID-19 mask pulled down by a New York City police officer so that he could spray him in the face at close range with pepper spray.
In the video, the young man can be seen with his hands in the air and making no move towards the white officer who suddenly reaches out to yank down the mask and blast him with the noxious spray.
As Rupchandani wrote, "I am heartbroken and disgusted to see one of my family members a young black man w/his hands up peacefully protesting and an NYPD officer pulls down his mask and pepper sprays him.
Breaking Banner
Atlanta mayor levels Trump for comments taunting George Floyd protesters: He’s ‘making it worse’
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning after yet another night of protests rocked her city, the mayor of Atlanta bluntly told Donald Trump to keep his mouth shut about the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and the protests that have followed.
Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was asked about comments the president has been making on Twitter about the protestors which have included threats of using "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons."
"President Trump has been tweeting about the violent protests across the country. he vowed to step in and use, quote, 'the unlimited power of our military' and he suggested local officials should, quote, 'get tough and fight.' He's also talked about threatening 'the most vicious dogs and most ominous weapons I have ever seen' to use against protesters in Washington, D.C.," host Tapper began. "What do you make of the way the president has handled this crisis?"
Breaking Banner
Watch: This is what it looks like when the response to protests against police violence is… more police violence
Driving SUVs into demonstrators. Firing paint-ball rounds at people on their own front porch. Pushing an elderly man to the ground. These were just a few of the incidents witnessed as a militarized nation faced off against its own people on Saturday.
Police driving their SUV cruisers into protesters in Brooklyn, New York.
National Guard and local officers firing paint gun rounds at people standing on their own front porch in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Massive armored S.W.A.T. vehicles and lines of riot police in Columbia, South Carolina and elsewhere.
Police units firing rubber bullets and tear gas at kneeling, non-violent demonstrators in Dallas, Texas.