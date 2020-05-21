‘I have to sit Down’: Cher tweets joy as Pakistan agrees to free lonely elephant Kaavan
Music icon Cher marked “ONE OF THE GREATEST MOMENTS OF MY LIFE” Thursday after a Pakistani court ordered freedom for a lonely elephant named Kaavan, who had become the subject of a high-profile rights campaign backed by the US singer.
“WE HAVE JUST HEARD FROM PAKISTAN HIGH COURT KAAVAN IS FREE,” Cher tweeted, adding a string of emojis and saying she felt “SICK”.
“THIS IS ONE OF THE GREATEST MOMENTS OF MY LIFE,” the effusive singer continued.
The Islamabad High Court has ordered wildlife officials to consult with Sri Lanka to find Kaavan a “suitable sanctuary” within 30 days, tweeted the Friends of Islamabad Zoo, which described itself as a group of citizens concerned about animal welfare at the zoo.
Outrage over treatment of Kaavan, an Asian elephant originally from Sri Lanka, went global several years ago with a petition garnering over 200,000 signatures after it emerged he was being chained at the Islamabad Zoo in Pakistan’s leafy capital.
Zoo officials later said this was no longer the case, and that he just needed a new mate after his previous partner died in 2012.
But experts have told AFP previously that without a better habitat his future was bleak, even if a long-promised new mate finally arrives.
His behaviour — including signs of distress such as bobbing his head repeatedly — demonstrates “a kind of mental illness”, Safwan Shahab Ahmad of the Pakistan Wildlife Foundation told AFP in 2016.
Activists said he had insufficient shelter from Islamabad’s searing summer temperatures, which can rise to above 40 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit).
Asian elephants can roam thousands of kilometers through deep tropical and subtropical forests, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
In contrast, Kaavan’s 90 by 140 meter (100 by 150 yard) pen had almost no foliage, and only limited shade was provided.
Arriving as a one-year-old in 1985 from Sri Lanka, Kaavan was temporarily held in chains in 2002 because zookeepers were concerned about increasingly violent tendencies, but he was freed later that year after an outcry.
His mate Saheli, who arrived also from Sri Lanka in 1990, died in 2012, and in 2015 it emerged that Kaavan was regularly being chained once more — for several hours a day.
Scores of people signed a petition sent to zoo authorities and Pakistan’s then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in protest.
A second petition circulated in 2016 and backed by over 200,000 animal-lovers from across the globe demanded Kaavan’s release to a sanctuary.
Cher, who for years has spoken out about Kaavan’s plight, tweeted her thanks to the Pakistani government, adding “it’s so emotional for us that I have to sit Down”.
© 2020 AFP
Trump faces mockery for refusing to wear a mask: ‘He’s scared it will wipe off the orange makeup’
At his speech at the plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday, President Donald Trump did not wear a mask much of the time, despite the plant's rules requiring it, and told reporters it was their own fault he wasn't.
His behavior quickly earned him mockery and criticism on social media.
I'm not gonna wear a mask and you can't make me and none of you are the boss of me https://t.co/XdL6ApULwe
Lawyers continue to come forward to say Republican’s key law professor misrepresented their words
When the Republicans needed a law professor to stand with them against the impeachment of Donald Trump, they employed Jonathan Turley to explain that the Democrats hadn't met the burden to vote to impeach. There was a score of law professors who disagreed and had the citations to prove it.
Since then, Turley has come in conflict with other legal experts and scholars when it comes to his writing.
According to former ethics czar Walter Shaub, Turley five lawyers who have come forward to say that their words were "misrepresented" in his writing.
"At some point, he may have to admit to himself that he's the problem," said Shaub.
CNN
Michigan AG says as far as her department is concerned, Trump is ‘no longer welcome’
On CNN Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who had warned President Donald Trump to follow the law on protective equipment at his speech at the Ford plant, suggested he will not be allowed to hold similar events going forward, and that she will be speaking to Ford about its failure to enforce the law and their own policy.
"Is the president no longer welcome in Michigan?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"Well, I would say speaking on behalf of my department and my office, that's exactly right," said Nessel. "Today's events were extremely disappointing and yet totally predictable ... the president is like a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules. I have to say this is no joke."