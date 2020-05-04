‘I looked like Robinson Crusoe’: Relief as salons reopen in Germany
Helmut Wichter had been desperate for a haircut for weeks as hair salons were shut in Germany to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“I looked like Robinson Crusoe,” said the 87-year-old, who joined crowds flocking to salons early Monday as they reopened their doors.
“I came here this morning and saw that there were already young people standing outside,” Wichter told AFP, as he finally emerged clean shaven from a barber’s shop in Berlin.
Many Germans had been left lamenting the state of their hair since mid-March, with some resorting to the black market to meet their grooming needs.
In late April, police busted two illegal hairdressers in basements in the Bavarian district of Miltenberg.
One in seven people also resorted to cutting their own locks during the period, according to a survey by YouGov commissioned by national news agency DPA.
But Monday saw the start of a new phase of the virus fightback in Europe’s biggest economy, with salons allowed to open once again along with some schools, museums, zoos, churches and playgrounds.
Hairdressers have also reopened in Iceland, Slovenia and Greece as many European countries tentatively begin to ease lockdown measures designed to contain the virus.
At another barber’s shop a few streets away, Galep Atmaca, 15, started waiting outside at 8 am.
“I feel uncomfortable with my hair right now,” he said, a crop of dark curls sticking out from beneath his hoodie.
In the southwestern town of Kehl, Kehret Herbert also decided to try his luck and show up at his local salon without an appointment.
“It’s already three weeks past the point where I needed to go to the hairdresser,” he said, an unruly crop of grey hair sprouting from his temples.
– ‘A bit scared’ –
With social distancing measures still in place, hairdressers and their customers are now required to wear face masks, and customers must be seated at least 1.5 metres apart.
Many places also allow only a couple of people inside at a time.
For Daniela Dacic, a stylist at the Salon de Beaute in Kehl, wearing a mask is nothing out of the ordinary.
“We wear masks anyway when we mix colours, because of the chemicals,” she said at the salon, which is also offering manicures behind a plexiglass screen.
Business is booming for barber Ramazan Uzun, 27, whose Cut 36 salon in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district is nearly fully booked for the week.
“People are keen to have a proper haircut,” he said.
Despite the safety measures, Uzun is still concerned as he lives with his parents and is worried about them getting infected.
“But we have to make a living somehow,” he said. “If we get infected it’s not a problem, but then when we go home and our kids and parents are at home, that does make you a bit scared.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani unleashes bizarre, conspiratorial rants on his radio show
Presidential lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has largely fallen out of the public eye since his starring role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment. But Giuliani hasn’t gone silent.
Instead, he’s in his home, doing a call-in radio show and a podcast — “Common Sense” — during which he has repeatedly gone on bigoted rants about China and its government.
“They have no morals,” he said on his April 28 radio show. “They’re amoral in the sense that human life means something in Western civilization, it means a lot. Human life doesn’t mean the same thing to them.”
COVID-19
Italy struggles to explain surge in March coronavirus deaths
Italy recorded almost 50 percent more fatalities in March than usual, according to new official data showing that the real coronavirus death toll could be far higher than the 29,000 reported.
The Italian government has struggled to determine how many people have actually died from an illness that forced the nation of 60 million to shut down over the first half of March.
The data were released on the day Italy eased nine weeks of confinement. Italians were allowed to stroll freely in parks and visit their relatives again, though many small businesses will be unable to reopen for another two weeks.
COVID-19
FDA tightens scrutiny of coronavirus antibody tests.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday tightened its oversight of coronavirus antibody tests after the market was flooded with dubious tests.
Companies selling antibody tests, which determine whether someone has been infected with COVID-19, must submit data to prove their accuracy, the FDA said.
The agency had previously allowed companies to validate their own data from antibody tests, also known as serology tests.
"We unfortunately see unscrupulous actors marketing fraudulent test kits and using the pandemic as an opportunity to take advantage of Americans' anxiety," the FDA said in a statement.