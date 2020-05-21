Quantcast
‘I tested positively — in another sense’: Trump fumbles trying to explain he doesn’t have COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump appeared to trip over his words Thursday when speaking to the press about his coronavirus status.

“I tested very positively in another sense. So, this morning, yeah, I tested positively toward negative, right? No, I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative,” Trump fumbled. “But that’s the way it’s taken, positively toward the negative.”

He explained that he has been taking his hydroxychloroquine “regimen” for at least two weeks and he thinks he has just another day left of the pills.

Trump also said that he hasn’t taken the antibody test to see if he’s ever had the virus.

You can see the video below:


Kushnerville finds itself in unfamiliar territory as coronavirus restrictions halt its apparatus of intimidation

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

It was the day after April rent was officially due — April 6 — and Kevin Maddox was officially late. The week before, he had lost both of his jobs within a few days of each other. Both were at food-service warehouses. “My job is to get the food to the restaurants, and if no one’s going to the restaurants, then I’m out of a job,” Maddox said. So he filed for unemployment and now stood outside his small rental row house just beyond the Baltimore city line watching his young daughter as she rode around in her plastic car.

His spirits were relatively high, all things considered. Both employers told him they’d take him back, as soon as things opened back up. That maybe helped explain why he still wore the cap from one of the warehouses: Maines Paper & Food Service Inc.

Steve Mnuchin: ‘Strong likelihood’ another coronavirus relief bill will be needed

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Some ideologues and self-proclaimed budget hawks on the far right have been insisting that another coronavirus relief bill would increase the United States’ federal deficit too much. But Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, according to The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda, has said there is a “strong likelihood” that another relief bill will be needed.

During an event on Thursday that was hosted by The Hill and sponsored by Wells Fargo and Siemens, the Treasury secretary explained, “We’re going to step back for a few weeks and think very clearly how we need to spend more money —  and if we need to do that.”

Nearly 1200 former federal prosecutors and DOJ alumni sign brief opposing AG Barr’s call to drop the Michael Flynn case

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr has been drawing a great deal of criticism for the Barr-era U.S. Department of Justice’s recent motion to drop the federal case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his communications with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016. And almost 1200 former federal prosecutors, ex-DOJ officials and legal experts are speaking out and urging Judge Emmet Sullivan not to cave in.

On May 20, the DOJ alumni signed a legal brief asking Sullivan to conduct “a searching review of the government’s request to protect the public interest in the even-handed enforcement of our laws.” The author of the brief was Andrew Crespo, who is now a law professor at Harvard University in Massachusetts.

