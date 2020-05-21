‘I tested positively — in another sense’: Trump fumbles trying to explain he doesn’t have COVID-19

President Donald Trump appeared to trip over his words Thursday when speaking to the press about his coronavirus status.

“I tested very positively in another sense. So, this morning, yeah, I tested positively toward negative, right? No, I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative,” Trump fumbled. “But that’s the way it’s taken, positively toward the negative.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that he has been taking his hydroxychloroquine “regimen” for at least two weeks and he thinks he has just another day left of the pills.

Trump also said that he hasn’t taken the antibody test to see if he’s ever had the virus.

You can see the video below: