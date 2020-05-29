Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I will never surrender’: Mississippi mayor refuses to resign after defending officers involved in George Floyd’s death

Published

1 min ago

on

Some conservatives and libertarians — from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to Judge Andrew Napolitano of Fox News — have been vehemently outspoken about the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, asserting that his death was absolutely inexcusable. Napolitano, in fact, has called for all four of the officers involved in Floyd’s death to face murder charges. But Hal Marx, the far-right Republican mayor of Petal, Mississippi, has defended the officers, and critics are calling for Marx’s resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, May 28, USA Today reports, the Petal Board of Aldermen held a meeting in the hope of persuading Marx to resign. But the Petal mayor has refused to step down.

“I will never surrender to the mob mentality,” Marx declared.

On Tuesday, May 26, Marx insisted that the police officers who arrested Floyd on May 25 did nothing wrong and painted them as victims, tweeting, “If you are talking about the incident in MN, I didn’t see anything unreasonable. If you can say you can’t breathe, you’re breathing. Most likely that man died of overdose or heart attack. Video doesn’t show his resistance that got him in that position. Police being crucified.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marx went on to say, “Why in the world would anyone choose to become a police officer in our society today?” All four of the officers were fired after Floyd’s death, but so far, none of them have faced criminal charges.

One of the Twitter users who objected to Marx’s comments said of law enforcement, “Would be nice to get a few in there that understand reasonable force, when it’s needed, and don’t give the rest of them a bad reputation.”

Floyd’s death has been followed by demonstrations not only in Minneapolis, but also, in cities ranging from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles. Most of the protests have been loud but peaceful, although Minneapolis has suffered civil unrest, looting and rioting — which the Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights activists have vehemently condemned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some prominent law enforcement officers have been quick to condemn the killing of George, including Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw — both of whom have demanded justice for Floyd.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘We all saw it live’: Minnesota State Police busted for lying about CNN reporter’s arrest

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Minnesota State Police issued a statement about their arrest of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez -- and got instantly fact-checked.

Jimenez and his live crew were arrested while broadcasting Friday morning from Minneapolis, where protests erupted into violence over the police killing of George Floyd, but State Police insisted troopers did not know they were journalists.

"In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew," said the State Police. "The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: CNN’s Omar Jimenez describes his on-camera arrest after being released from custody

Published

58 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his entire crew were arrested by Minnesota State Police on Friday morning -- only to be quickly released less than two hours later and given an apology by Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Appearing back on CNN after his release, Jimenez recounted how police surrounded him and his crew and eventually led them away in handcuffs.

"In a sense, we were sort of surrounded by state patrolmen and Minneapolis police officers as well," he said. "It was that moment where all of a sudden someone runs past and they were on edge based on the destruction that's all around them and that arrest happened."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump unmasked: Culture-war nihilism is his last line of defense

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

I don't think there's ever been a U.S. president with more influence with his political base that Donald Trump. All presidents are defended by those who support them, of course. Even the most unpopular failures have diehard fans who stick with them to the bitter end.

But Trump is unusual in that he has only ever attempted to govern on behalf of the people who support him and has no feeling of responsibility toward any other citizens. He has taken the already polarized Republican Party and turned it into a cult of personality. His influence over the 40 to 45% of the population who seem to idolize him is immense.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image