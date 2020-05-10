Quantcast
Connect with us

If the rules are ‘good enough for all of us — it should be good for other officials in the White House’: Doctor

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr. Ashish Jha, the director at Harvard’s Global Health Institute, noted that Vice President Mike Pence’s decision not to quarantine for 14 days after his contact with his COVID-19-positive staffer, which violates the Center for Disease Control regulations outlined for Americans to follow.

After reports that Pence was in self-isolation, and missed a meeting at the White House on Saturday, there were reports saying that Pence was, in fact, not self-isolating and intends on being at the White House on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is really a clear set of protocols developed by this administration,” said Dr. Jha. “The CDC developed these guidelines based on evidence and science. If they are good enough for all of us, it is good enough for the White House. That’s what the White House needs to be doing.”

“And if it is good for the director of the Center of Disease Control and Dr. Redfield and Dr. Harris, it should be good for other officials in the White House who are in contact with Katie Miller, right?” asked CNN host Wolf Blitzer.

“Well, this is a highly transmissible disease, and it’s appropriate to worry, and at any one time, it’s near impossible unless if you live in a bubble to know who is close to you and who may be infectious,” said Dr. Patrice Harris. You have to follow the CDC’s guidelines and wear a mask, you have to stay six feet, and no large gatherings and that should be absolutely for everyone.”

Watch the discussion below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence’s office says he has no intention of following CDC quarantine rules after contact with COVID-19 positive staff

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

Bloomberg News reported that Vice President Mike Pence had officially decided to self-quarantine after one of his staffers came down with the coronavirus. However, Pence's office has now announced that Pence has no intention of following social-distancing rules.

Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine. Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow," said Devin O'Malley, Pence's spokesperson.

According to the Center for Disease Control, if you feel healthy but recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, you should "stay home until 14 days after your last exposure."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is freaking out about his failing poll numbers — so he’s officially launching his campaign against Biden

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

After a series of polls showing President Donald Trump was losing to former Vice President Joe Biden, the president's campaign is launching a series of attack ads against Biden while Americans are continuing to die in the coronavirus crisis.

According to Axios, the COVID-19 "pandemic forced a pause, and a lighter touch, on Trump's original attack plan against his presumed general election opponent, according to people familiar with internal conversations."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s former acting assistant AG issues scathing editorial against Bill Barr for ‘twisting my words’ about Flynn

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 10, 2020

By

In a shocking editorial with the New York Times, Mary B. McCord, the acting assistant attorney general for national security at the Justice Department from 2016 to 2017, said that Attorney General Bill Barr twisted her words to justify letting Michael Flynn off.

Writing Sunday, McCord noted that the move by the Justice Department to dismiss charges against Flynn because prosecuting him "would not serve the interests of justice."

After a decades-long career under both GOP and Democratic presidents, McCord said the "302" report shows the disagreements among the leadership about how to handle Flynn's illegal actions.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image