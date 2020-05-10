If the rules are ‘good enough for all of us — it should be good for other officials in the White House’: Doctor

Dr. Ashish Jha, the director at Harvard’s Global Health Institute, noted that Vice President Mike Pence’s decision not to quarantine for 14 days after his contact with his COVID-19-positive staffer, which violates the Center for Disease Control regulations outlined for Americans to follow.

After reports that Pence was in self-isolation, and missed a meeting at the White House on Saturday, there were reports saying that Pence was, in fact, not self-isolating and intends on being at the White House on Monday.

“It is really a clear set of protocols developed by this administration,” said Dr. Jha. “The CDC developed these guidelines based on evidence and science. If they are good enough for all of us, it is good enough for the White House. That’s what the White House needs to be doing.”

“And if it is good for the director of the Center of Disease Control and Dr. Redfield and Dr. Harris, it should be good for other officials in the White House who are in contact with Katie Miller, right?” asked CNN host Wolf Blitzer.

“Well, this is a highly transmissible disease, and it’s appropriate to worry, and at any one time, it’s near impossible unless if you live in a bubble to know who is close to you and who may be infectious,” said Dr. Patrice Harris. You have to follow the CDC’s guidelines and wear a mask, you have to stay six feet, and no large gatherings and that should be absolutely for everyone.”

Watch the discussion below: