‘I’m entitled’: Kayleigh McEnany defends her 11 mail-in votes while calling it ‘fraud’ for the masses

2 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday faced questions from Fox News about why she had voted by mail 11 times even though President Donald Trump has called absentee ballots a “scam.”

McEnany was asked about her voting history after the Tampa Bay Times reported that she had used mail-in voting nearly a dozen times in recent years.

“So why is it OK for you to do it?” Fox News host Ed Henry asked McEnany. “I understand you are traveling, you’re in a different city. But how can you really be assured that your votes were counted accurately but when other people do it, it’s fraud.”

“The president’s been very clear,” the White House spokesperson replied. “Every American is entitled to vote the way that I did if you are someone who is working out of state, that your domicile is in a different state, you are absolutely entitled to request an absentee ballot and to cast your ballot by mail.”

“I’m entitled to that, the average viewer watching is entitled to that,” she said. “The president has no qualms with that. He’s for absentee voting for a reason. What he’s not for is mass mail-in voting, what Nancy Pelosi is asking for, which we know is subject to fraud, where automatically the state sends to all of its voter rolls a ballot, where in L.A. county you have 112% of the population registered.”

McEnany added: “That leaves 12% subject to fraud — at least 12%. That’s what he’s against. He’s not against the average everyday American who has a reason for casting their ballots to get an absentee and cast in that manner.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
