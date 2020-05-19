Quantcast
In bizarre conversation with farmer, Trump suggests guns are needed to guard US potato supply

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump bizarrely suggested that guns are required to guard the U.S. potato supply.

Trump made the remarks during a White House meeting with farmers who are trying to bolster the supply chain in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

After introducing one Virginia farmer, Trump seemed curious about the details of the potato business.

“You have five pound bags. What other size bags do you have?” Trump asked.

After the farmer answered, Trump wondered whether Idaho potatoes could be grown in Virginia.

“Gave me a little education on potatoes,” Trump proclaimed. “That’s interesting. I wonder if the media enjoyed that. I don’t think so.”

“We’re going after Virginia with your crazy governor,” the president added. “We’re going after Virginia. They want to take your Second Amendment away. You know that, right? You’ll have nobody guarding your potatoes.”

