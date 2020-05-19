In bizarre conversation with farmer, Trump suggests guns are needed to guard US potato supply

“Gave me a little education on potatoes,” Trump proclaimed. “That’s interesting. I wonder if the media enjoyed that. I don’t think so.”
“We’re going after Virginia with your crazy governor,” the president added. “We’re going after Virginia. They want to take your Second Amendment away. You know that, right? You’ll have nobody guarding your potatoes.”
Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) was caught in a leaked audio comparing COVID-19 to car crashes. Perdue is not the first to make the false equivalency that a number of people will die on the roads, television psychologist Dr. Phil made a similar comment on Fox News several weeks ago.
“A certain number of us will die on our public roads every year,” Perdue announced to business owners, Vox reported. “Well, each of us in a representative democracy have the freedom to make that determination about the risk level for me as an individual. And therefore, we choose to go or we choose not to go. In a situation like this, as long as we have good information, we can make our own decisions.”
Appearing after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was grilled in a Senate hearing, MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle ripped into the Trump administration official for saying it would be too much work to go after businesses committing COVID-19 aid fraud if they received $2 million or less.
Speaking with host Craig Melvin, Ruhle -- who was once a hedge funder on Wall Street -- recalled how businesses turned around and used tax breaks for buy up their own stock instead of putting money into the economy and fretted that there is now little oversight over how federal funds being distributed will be used.
What Rick Bright publicly revealed more than anyone else is that, if we continue to push a president’s wishful narrative over medical expertise and fail to coordinate a national response, “2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history.” Mental health experts have been trying to inform the public that not even a nuclear winter could be ruled out.
Dr. Bright, a top government virologist, in testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives last week, described the very consequences we warned against. He testified that the totally disastrous handling of the pandemic has led to a level of death and tragedy, as well as to an unprecedented economic collapse, that did not have to be.