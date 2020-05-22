In Savannah and Charleston, early reopenings draw tourists
Savannah (United States) (AFP) – Tired of claustrophobic coronavirus stay-at-home orders, some restless Americans are opting for a change of scenery and heading to states like Georgia and South Carolina, preferred destinations of quarantine-defying tourists.Ghosts are no longer the only ones wandering the shady, tree-lined squares of seductive Savannah, promoted as one of the most haunted cities in the United States.After Georgia’s Republican governor began lifting state restrictions in late April, one of the nation’s first major steps towards a return to normalcy, nighttime tours have resumed…
Will COVID-19 deal US malls a mortal blow?
New York (AFP) - As they gradually reopen, US shopping malls are requiring masks and implementing social distancing policies in hopes of convincing customers that they can shop safely in the coronavirus era.But these once-dominant shopping behemoths are in survival mode following lengthy pandemic shutdowns that have precipitated retail bankruptcies and stores unable to pay rent.Each day the COVID-19 crisis seemingly brings fresh carnage to the US retail landscape.The owner of lingerie chain Victoria's Secret on Thursday announced it will shutter 250 stores in the United States and Canada, and ... (more…)
Third suspect arrested in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing
Washington (AFP) - Investigators in the southern US state of Georgia on Thursday arrested a man who filmed the fatal shooting of an unarmed black jogger, a case that has sparked nationwide outrage.William Bryan Jr, 50, was charged with murder and attempted false imprisonment in connection with the February death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.No further details were given, but a press conference was scheduled for Friday.Arbery, 25, was killed on February 23 as he ran on a sunny day in a residential neighborhood in the town of Brunswick. Two white men -- retired poli... (more…)
Trump’s praise of an anti-Semite’s ‘good bloodlines’ triggers furious backlash
President Donald Trump once again is dog-whistling to his base. While delivering a campaign-style speech at a Michigan Ford auto plant that’s been retooled to manufacture personal protective gear, Trump decided to take a walk into history and praise the company’s founder, the infamous anti-Semite Henry Ford.
Henry Ford gave America the Model T, mass production, and after death, the non-profit Ford Foundation, but he also was an anti-Semite who reportedly blamed Jewish people for World War I and World War II, published anti-Semitic propaganda, and was a Nazi sympathizer.