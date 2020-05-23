In the absence of tourists, locals reclaim their cities
Barcelona (AFP) - In Barcelona, Laia and her daughter stroll peacefully in Park Guell. At the same time, Mladen savours the silence of the marble alleys of Dubrovnik while Fabiana soaks up the calm of old Lisbon. These three corners of three cities, known for the hustle and clamour of tourists, are unusually tranquil.The lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic may not have been universally popular but they have had the effect of alleviating, at least temporarily, some of the ills associated with tourism, notably the overcrowding of city centres and a rapid rise in prices and rents.
Brazil government furious at bid to seize Bolsonaro’s phone
President Jair Bolsonaro's government warned Friday that Brazil's "national security" would be at risk if investigators granted a request to seize the far-right leader's cell phone in an obstruction of justice investigation.
The request to seize Bolsonaro's phone and that of his son Carlos was made by opposition parties in Congress, part of a probe into allegations by former justice minister Sergio Moro that the president tried to interfere in federal police investigations.
The probe, which could see Bolsonaro put on trial or even impeached, comes as the president faces growing disapproval ratings 18 months into his term and criticism over his downplaying of the coronavirus pandemic, which has now claimed more than 20,000 lives in Brazil.
Disrupted vaccinations pose deadly threat to 80m kids: UN
The coronavirus pandemic is putting tens of millions of children's lives at risk by disrupting routine immunization programs, the World Health Organization and UNICEF said Friday.
The United Nations agencies joined forces with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to warn that the pandemic has severely disrupted vaccination programs in dozens of countries, paving the way for a deadly resurgence of preventable diseases.
"COVID-19 threatens to undermine life-saving immunization services around the world," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual joint press conference.