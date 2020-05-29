Quantcast
Connect with us

In the US, camera phones increasingly expose racism

Published

1 min ago

on

New York (AFP) – From the death of a black man in Minneapolis to a racist incident in Central Park, camera phones are increasingly being used as a weapon against racism even when justice doesn’t always follow.Two videos shot on smartphones spread from social media to mainstream media this week, highlighting how bystanders are now frequently capturing incidents that in the past may have gone unnoticed.It was a member of the public who filmed George Floyd grasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for at least five minutes on Monday.Floyd went still and…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

U.S. News

In the US, camera phones increasingly expose racism

Published

1 min ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

New York (AFP) - From the death of a black man in Minneapolis to a racist incident in Central Park, camera phones are increasingly being used as a weapon against racism even when justice doesn't always follow.Two videos shot on smartphones spread from social media to mainstream media this week, highlighting how bystanders are now frequently capturing incidents that in the past may have gone unnoticed.It was a member of the public who filmed George Floyd grasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for at least five minutes on Monday.Floyd went still and... (more…)

Continue Reading

Latest Headlines

‘Water is life’: COVID-19 exposes chronic crisis in Navajo Nation

Published

1 min ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Thoreau (United States) (AFP) - Amanda Larson pulls up at a water station a few miles from her home in the Navajo Nation and her three children get to work filling up large bottles lying on the bed of her pickup truck.The 66 gallons will be used by her family for drinking, washing clothes and bathing -- before the next trip out in two or three days to repeat the back-breaking task."It's embarrassing, it's degrading, it's heartbreaking for my kids because they can't jump into a shower like everybody else and just wash," the 35-year-old preschool teacher tells AFP after returning to her prefabri... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Minneapolis police station burns after protesters reportedly seize the building

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Thursday night, the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct was destroyed.

Here are some of the images from the scene.

https://twitter.com/david_schuman/status/1266225916734083073

https://twitter.com/cityminneapolis/status/1266224316645027841

https://twitter.com/carlosgphoto/status/1266217996395204608

https://twitter.com/seth_kaplan/status/1266214898171772930

https://twitter.com/nickstreiff/status/1266208914808492033

https://twitter.com/ur_ninja/status/1266228441449365504

https://twitter.com/echalouxkstp/status/1266215697002254337

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image