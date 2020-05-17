Inmate with COVID-19 taken off ventilator, returned to virus-riddled Florida prison. He just died
MIAMI — About three weeks ago, Henry Camacho, an inmate at Sumter Correctional Institution, was removed from his dorm.He had chills, shortness of breath and had lost his sense of taste. Four days later, he was tested for COVID-19.Like 102 other men at the facility, he tested positive. His health was quickly declining and he was transported to the Bayfront Health hospital in Brooksville. There, he was put on a ventilator and his daughter, Crystal Camacho, was granted a “death bed visit” to say goodbye.Camacho drove nearly five hours to Bushnell from her home in Fort Lauderdale to say her goodby…
