Internet reacts to Ivanka Trump’s assistant testing positive for COVID-19: ‘Really starting to make the rounds’

On Friday, first daughter Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Although the assistant hasn’t had close contact with her for weeks and both she and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have tested negative, it marks even further spread of the virus among White House staff.

Commenters on social media had a number of opinions on the news:

These personnel COVID leaks are remarkable even for this White House https://t.co/rsmRkXYLHr — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 9, 2020

People are saying Jared Kushner is immune to the Coronavirus because he has a tremendous amount of Lizard DNA — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) May 9, 2020

Damn…I’m trying to be the bigger person here and now this. — dtwilson (@diana567) May 9, 2020

Boy, that ol’ 🦠 is really starting to make the rounds among WH staffers. Good thing it’s merely a hoax that will magically disappear. pic.twitter.com/UpIQ0Z6KCh — Fan of 🏡 (@fanofwalt) May 9, 2020

Hospitals are still having trouble getting them where I live. — bklvr70 (@bklvr70) May 9, 2020

That was their IQ test that came back negative. 🤔😆😎 — Pim Barnett (@barnett_pim) May 9, 2020

Who knew “if you want a test, you can have a test,” meant…. if you work at the White House only 🤷‍♀️ — Jill (@niagoddess1) May 9, 2020

