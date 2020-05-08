Internet reacts to Ivanka Trump’s assistant testing positive for COVID-19: ‘Really starting to make the rounds’
On Friday, first daughter Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Although the assistant hasn’t had close contact with her for weeks and both she and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have tested negative, it marks even further spread of the virus among White House staff.
Commenters on social media had a number of opinions on the news:
These personnel COVID leaks are remarkable even for this White House https://t.co/rsmRkXYLHr
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 9, 2020
People are saying Jared Kushner is immune to the Coronavirus because he has a tremendous amount of Lizard DNA
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) May 9, 2020
Damn…I’m trying to be the bigger person here and now this.
— dtwilson (@diana567) May 9, 2020
Boy, that ol’ 🦠 is really starting to make the rounds among WH staffers.
Good thing it’s merely a hoax that will magically disappear. pic.twitter.com/UpIQ0Z6KCh
— Fan of 🏡 (@fanofwalt) May 9, 2020
Hospitals are still having trouble getting them where I live.
— bklvr70 (@bklvr70) May 9, 2020
That was their IQ test that came back negative. 🤔😆😎
— Pim Barnett (@barnett_pim) May 9, 2020
Who knew “if you want a test, you can have a test,” meant…. if you work at the White House only 🤷♀️
— Jill (@niagoddess1) May 9, 2020
ivanka can currently be found celebrating that thank god it's her assistant that's sick
— Dan Manickan (@MannequinDan) May 9, 2020