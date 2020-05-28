Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet stunned as pro-Trump reporter uses White House briefing to suggest the president depose Joe Scarborough

Published

6 mins ago

on

At Thursday’s White House briefing, OANN reporter Chanel Rion suggested to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany that President Donald Trump should welcome a defamation suit from MSNBC host and former congressman Joe Scarborough — so that Trump can depose him and further investigate the conspiracy theory that he murdered staffer Lori Klausutis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even McEnany herself seemed taken aback by the suggestion, saying “I have no further comments.”

Rion’s remarks stunned observers on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump claims he had to vote by mail because he was busy at the White House — he was actually golfing in Florida

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

While pushing false conspiracy theories about mail voting, President Donald Trump has argued that he was allowed to vote by mail in Florida, because he was unable to vote in person. Like thousands of other claims made by the president, this one is simply not true.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany suggests Trump has never lied as she clashes with CNN’s Jim Acosta over Twitter’s fact-checking

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

During an exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta this Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested that Donald Trump has never intentionally lied during his tenure as president.

After discussing Trump's recent attacks on social media platforms for allegedly being biased against conservatives, McEnany called on Acosta, who asked her if she thinks Trump should be fact checked on Twitter.

"...especially this president, who has made so many false and misleading statements that has put fact checkers to work across the world," Acosta said, adding that the Trump administration is "trying to silence fact checking."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway voted by mail — before opposing it for other voters: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway said voting by mail should not be universal, adding that people should be willing to wait in lines to vote during a pandemic if they are willing to wait in hour-long lines at Georgetown Cupcake. People were swift to point out the flaws in her argument, including that cupcakes are not a constitutional right and that Georgetown Cupcake is actually not allowing people to stand in line right now.

But there's another problem. On Thursday, the Huffington Post reported that Conway herself voted by mail in the 2018 midterm elections.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image