Iowa governor puts herself in quarantine after meeting with Mike Pence

Published

48 mins ago

on

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) revealed this week that she would be following a “modified quarantine” procedure after one of Vice President Mike Pence’s aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Reynolds met with both Pence and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week just days before Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive.

At a news conference on Monday, Reynolds insisted that she had no “direct contact” with Miller.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I will follow a modified quarantine plan, similar to what Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and other White House administration members have announced that they’re doing,” Reynolds explained on Monday.

Reynolds said that she has tested negative but would continue receiving daily tests during her quarantine period.


Right-wingers fantasize about assassinating Michigan’s governor over stay-at-home orders

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Members of private Facebook groups are calling for the assassination of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her stay-at-home orders to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Four private social media groups with a combined 400,000 members were deluged with posts and comments encouraging violence and ignoring Whitmer's social-distancing orders, reported Metro Times, which gained access to the Facebook pages and provided screenshots.

Conservative Bill Kristol: ‘It’s too late for Republicans to unwrap themselves from Trump’

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol explained that the Republican Party has already gone too far in embracing President Donald Trump that they'll never be able to untangle themselves, even if they want to.

Speaking to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, Kristol said that Americans understand that the White House has a lot more control over the people coming and out there, and they can't even stop the spread of COVID-19 in their office.

"If they have a problem, maybe I should be cautious and maybe the White House should be cautious in making recommendations or embracing people on the street that want to open everything up immediately," said Kristol.

