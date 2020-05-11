Iowa governor puts herself in quarantine after meeting with Mike Pence

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) revealed this week that she would be following a “modified quarantine” procedure after one of Vice President Mike Pence’s aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Reynolds met with both Pence and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week just days before Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive.

At a news conference on Monday, Reynolds insisted that she had no “direct contact” with Miller.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I will follow a modified quarantine plan, similar to what Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and other White House administration members have announced that they’re doing,” Reynolds explained on Monday.

Reynolds said that she has tested negative but would continue receiving daily tests during her quarantine period.