Iran sentences French academic to 5 years: lawyer

Tehran (AFP) – Iran sentenced a French-Iranian academic to five years in prison on national security charges on Saturday, her lawyer told AFP.Fariba Adelkhah was “sentenced to five years for gathering and conspiring against national security, and one year for propaganda against the Islamic republic,” Said Dehghan said.He said his client would only be expected to serve the longer, five-year jail term and added that she intended to appeal.Adelkhah, a specialist in Shiite Islam and a research director at Sciences Po university in Paris, was arrested in June last year.She is a citizen of Iran and …
Tehran (AFP) - Iran sentenced a French-Iranian academic to five years in prison on national security charges on Saturday, her lawyer told AFP.Fariba Adelkhah was "sentenced to five years for gathering and conspiring against national security, and one year for propaganda against the Islamic republic," Said Dehghan said.He said his client would only be expected to serve the longer, five-year jail term and added that she intended to appeal.Adelkhah, a specialist in Shiite Islam and a research director at Sciences Po university in Paris, was arrested in June last year.She is a citizen of Iran and ... (more…)
Spraying disinfectants does not work — and can be ‘harmful’: World Health Organization
Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Saturday.
In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as part of the response to the virus, the WHO says spraying can be ineffective.
"Spraying or fumigation of outdoor spaces, such as streets or marketplaces, is... not recommended to kill the COVID-19 virus or other pathogens because disinfectant is inactivated by dirt and debris," explains the WHO.
"Even in the absence of organic matter, chemical spraying is unlikely to adequately cover all surfaces for the duration of the required contact time needed to inactivate pathogens."
Tributes paid after death of Beatles photographer Astrid Kirchherr
Tributes emerged Saturday for German photographer Astrid Kirchherr, whose striking images of The Beatles in the early 1960s helped turn them into cultural icons, following the announcement of her death this week aged 81.
Kirchherr passed away on Wednesday in Hamburg a few days before her 82nd birthday, Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn confirmed Friday.
"Her gift to the Beatles was immeasurable," he said on Twitter, describing Kirchherr as "intelligent, inspirational, innovative... smart, loving and (an) uplifting friend to many".
Those close to her told several German media outlets, including the weekly Die Zeit and NDR public television, that she had died after a serious illness.