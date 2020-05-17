Israel set to swear in Netanyahu-Gantz unity government
Jerusalem (AFP) – Israel was poised to swear in a unity government Sunday after three elections, more than 500 days of limbo and a delay on the home stretch, as the country hopes to end the longest political crisis in its history.The coalition government was agreed last month between veteran right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist rival-turned-ally Benny Gantz, a former army chief.Plans had been set for an inauguration last Thursday. But after 17 months without a stable government and three inconclusive elections in less than a year, Netanyahu asked for three more days to…
2020 list of UK’s richest shows first fall in wealth in decade
London (AFP) - Britain's wealthiest people have lost tens of billions of pounds in the coronavirus pandemic as their combined annual wealth fell for the first time in a decade, the Sunday Times reported in its Rich List 2020.The newspaper, which has produced the respected annual ranking of the country's 1,000 wealthiest people since 1989, found the past two months had resulted in the super-rich losing £54 billion ($65 billion, 60 billion euros).More than half of the billionaires in Britain had seen drops in their worth by as much as £6bn, a decrease in their collective wealth unprecedented sin... (more…)
Alarm in Germany as ‘corona demos’ take off
Munich (Germany) (AFP) - Angered by a slew of lockdown measures, purported vaccine plans or alleged state surveillance, thousands took to the streets on Saturday in Germany in a growing wave of demonstrations that has alarmed even Chancellor Angela Merkel.Initially starting as a handful of protesters decrying tough restrictions on public life to halt transmission of the coronavirus, the demonstrations have swelled in recent weeks to gatherings of thousands in major German cities.Huge numbers of anti-lockdown protesters, conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers or extremists massed across Germany aga... (more…)
Iran sentences French academic to 5 years: lawyer
Tehran (AFP) - Iran sentenced a French-Iranian academic to five years in prison on national security charges on Saturday, her lawyer told AFP.Fariba Adelkhah was "sentenced to five years for gathering and conspiring against national security, and one year for propaganda against the Islamic republic," Said Dehghan said.He said his client would only be expected to serve the longer, five-year jail term and added that she intended to appeal.Adelkhah, a specialist in Shiite Islam and a research director at Sciences Po university in Paris, was arrested in June last year.She is a citizen of Iran and ... (more…)