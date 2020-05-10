‘It is scary to go to work’: White House adviser terrified of West Wing after staffers get coronavirus

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett revealed on Sunday that he fears going to work in the White House because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Testing is a key component of it, but even testing doesn’t remove all risks,” Hassett told CBS host Margaret Brennan. “The interesting or sad thing about my dear colleague who was stricken with the coronavirus this week is that we were getting testing — because we’re close to the president every day — and even with that, she tested negative one day and then positive the next day. And she’s going to work in a community where people are being tested.”

“This is a very, very scary virus,” he added. “People are going to go back to work and they’re going to be worried about things and it’s going to take a while for things to get back to normal, I assume.”

“When it comes to your work environment you just described,” Brennan wondered, “do you wear a mask, are you going to continue to show up for work at the White House?”

“I’ve got a mask right here,” Hassett said, holding his mask up to the camera. “The fact is I practice aggressive social distancing and I’ll wear a mask when I feel it’s necessary.”

“It is scary to go to work,” he admitted. “I think I would be a lot safer sitting at home than I would be going to the West Wing.”

Hassett described the White House as a “small, crowded place” that is “a little bit risky.”

“You have to do it because you have to serve your country,” he remarked.

