Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli says he had coronavirus
Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli said Tuesday he had caught the novel coronavirus but was now recovered, describing the experience as “a nightmare”.
Bocelli, who has been blind since age 12, raised spirits in Italy during the pandemic, which has killed nearly 33,000 people, by singing alone in Milan’s Duomo on April 12.
That was just over a month after the 61-year-old had tested positive for the virus.
“It was a tragedy, my whole family was contaminated,” he told journalists at a hospital in Pisa where he had gone with his wife to donate their plasma for COVID-19 research.
The blood plasma will be used by scientists hoping to develop treatments.
“We all had a fever — though thankfully not high ones — with sneezing and coughing,” Bocelli said.
“I had to cancel many concerts… It was like living a nightmare because I felt like I was no longer in control of things. I was hoping to wake up at any moment,” he said.
The singer, who has sold over 90 million records worldwide, said he “thanks God” he was not a politician who had to make decisions but felt there was “too much scaremongering” about COVID-19 in Italy now the crisis appears to have passed its peak.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Alabama mayor sounds alarm about crisis level COVID-19 cases even as state reopens businesses
Montgomery, Alabama Mayor Steven Reed told NPR on Tuesday that his city is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases even as the state's government is pushing businesses to reopen.
In his interview, Reed outlined the dire conditions in his city's hospitals and made a plea for people to maintain social distancing and to wear masks outside.
"They're looking for us to sound the alarm and let people know that we're still in the middle of a pandemic," Reed said. "They're running short on PPEs, they're running short, obviously, on beds. The staffs are physically and emotionally spent. So we have to do our part as leaders in the community to make sure we make the public understands that this is not over."
Breaking Banner
Real estate firms and landlords using loophole to rake in millions in COVID-19 federal aid: WSJ
According to a report at the Wall Street Journal, landlords and real estate firms are reaping millions in federal coronavirus aid -- that should have been off-limits to them -- by using a legal loophole.
The report notes that the Paycheck Protection Program, approved by Congress and signed by Donald Trump, was designed to support small companies and assist them with keeping workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic. However, so-called "passive businesses that collect rent and businesses that profit primarily off of price speculation" were excluded as well as companies that primarily develop or lease real estate."
2020 Election
‘I don’t even listen to him anymore’: Older Florida voters revolt over Trump’s COVID-19 response
Recent polling from Florida has shown older voters flocking away from President Donald Trump and toward former Vice President Joe Biden amid the president's widely criticized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Washington Post spoke with several older Florida voters who said they did not cast ballots for president in 2016 because they didn't like either Trump or Hillary Clinton, but who are now deeply alarmed by what they see as Trump's mishandling of the crisis.