Italy’s COVID-19 death toll ‘could be 19,000 higher’ than reported
Italy’s death toll from the novel coronavirus in March and April could be nearly 19,000 higher than
The Istituto Nazionale della Previdenza Sociale (INPS), the largest social security and welfare institute in Italy, said in a new study that the official death figures were not “reliable”.
Its study showed that 156,42 total deaths were recorded in Italy in March and April, which is 46,909 higher than the average number of fatalities in those months recorded between 2015 and 2019.
But only 27,938 deaths linked to coronavirus were reported during that period by the Civil Protection Agency, whose toll forms the basis of national statistics, the INPS said.
That meant there were 18,971 more deaths than normal during this period, with the vast majority of 18,412 recorded in the coronavirus-ravaged north of the country.
“Given the fact that the number of deaths is quite stable in these times, we can — with necessary caution — attribute a large portion of these deaths during these past two months to the epidemic,” the INPS said.
It added that the increase in deaths was likely not only due to the disease, but from people suffering from other illnesses unable to get healthcare due to hospitals being overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Friday, the pandemic has claimed 32,486 deaths in Italy, of which 26,715 have been in Lombardy alone — Europe’s worst affected region.
Senate bill would guarantee paychecks to laid-off workers for rest of 2020 ‘to avoid another Great Depression’
"We cannot continue to allow tens of millions of Americans to lose their jobs, income, and health insurance during this horrific pandemic," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the bill's lead sponsors.
Sens. Bernie Sanders, Mark Warner, Doug Jones, and Richard Blumenthal on Thursday unveiled legislation aimed at stemming coronavirus-induced mass layoffs in the United States by guaranteeing paychecks and healthcare benefits to laid-off and furloughed workers for the rest of 2020.
Chechen leader hospitalized with suspected coronavirus: reports
The strongman leader of Russia's southern Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, was in a hospital in Moscow on Thursday suffering from suspected coronavirus, news agencies reported.
"Ramzan Kadyrov was taken by plane to Moscow with a suspected case of coronavirus. Now (he) is under medical supervision," state news agency TASS reported, citing a medical source who said Kadyrov was in a stable condition.
News agency RIA Novosti also quoted a medical source as saying that Kadyrov, 43, was in hospital in Moscow, while Interfax quoted a Moscow medical source saying he was being treated and was "suspected of having coronavirus".
‘I think I look better in the mask’: Trump shows off the coronavirus mask — that he refuses to wear
At his speech at the Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday, President Donald Trump showed off his face mask and remarked on how good it looked. "I think I look better in the mask," he said.
This stands in contrast to the fact that he is refusing to wear the mask while speaking to the press.
Earlier in the speech, Trump had said that he didn't want to give reporters the satisfaction of seeing him with the mask on, but that he had worn it earlier while touring the plant. However, most of the photographs of Trump taking the tour show him still not wearing the mask — even though it is required of anyone at the plant.