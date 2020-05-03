Quantcast
‘It’s all working out’: Trump blows off question during Fox News town hall to calm everything is fine

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump tried to calm American’s fears of the coronavirus crisis facing off against actual people with questions and fears about life in COVID-America.

A restaurant owner in Florida about meatpacking plants driving up costs at a time they’re desperate for customers. Trump blew off the question and rambled on about how he stepped in and demanded that plants stay open regardless of the safety concerns.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum came back to the question noting that the workers in the plants aren’t giving enough protection to workers to guarantee that people don’t contract and then spread the virus.

“It just shouldn’t have happened. it just a horrible thing,” Trump said. But “it’s all working out.

He went on to ramble about how great his response has been.

In an earlier question, Trump changed the goalposts of the fatalities he expects from the crisis, saying that it may as much as 100,000 people.

Watch the moment below:

Trump tells desperate Alabama woman who is inches from eviction ‘you’re going to get a better job’

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

In perhaps the most callous example of disconnectedness, President Donald Trump told an Alabama woman desperate for help that everything will be fine.

During the Fox News town hall Sunday, a woman from Alabama asked Trump what she should do because she's lost her job, is behind on her bills and is close to being evicted. She hasn't gotten unemployment and still hasn't been given a stimulus check, but the president claimed all would still be well.

"You'll get a job where you'll make more money, frankly ...I have a good feel for this stuff...we have to get it back open safely but as quickly as possible," Trump said. He claimed she would ultimately "get a better job."

Trump responds to Kushner’s success claim: ‘If you call losing 80 or 90,000 people successful’

Published

39 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was singing his own praises last week, noting that only 60,000 deaths weren't that bad and claiming that the numbers wouldn't go much higher.

"So, yeah, we've lost a lot of people," Trump said during a press briefing in the Rose Garden April 27. "But if you look at what original projections were, 2.2 million, we are probably heading to 60,000 to 70,000."

During a Fox News town hall Sunday, Trump changed the goalposts to "100,000 or 90 or 95."

It's unknown how many deaths will result in the United States, but it's already the top number in the world.

Before the COVID crisis Stephen Miller tried to use disease to block immigrants from the US: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 3, 2020

By

Long before the coronavirus crisis hit, top White House aide Stephen Miller was searching for ways to shut down the United States to immigrants using a disease as an excuse.

According to the New York Times, in the early days of the administration, Miller tried to use obscure laws that were meant to protect the U.S. from diseases to deny entry for migrants. It never worked, but that was before COVID-19.

"Mr. Miller pushed for invoking the president's broad public health powers in 2019 when an outbreak of mumps spread through immigration detention facilities in six states. He tried again that year when Border Patrol stations were hit with the flu," reported the Times. "When vast caravans of migrants surged toward the border in 2018, Mr. Miller looked for evidence that they carried illnesses. He asked for updates on American communities that received migrants to see if new disease was spreading there."

