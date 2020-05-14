‘It’s just tragic’: Dr. Bright’s attorney calls out Trump’s HHS secretary’s lies

On CNN Thursday, coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright’s attorney Melinda Katz called out Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for his falsehoods.

“Azar says everything he’s complaining about was achieved, everything he talked about was done,” said anchor Jake Tapper. “Is that not true?”

“Of course it’s not true,” said Katz. “And that is such a tragic response. There’s no responsibility being taken for the fact that lives are being lost needlessly every single day. We still do not have very, very basic things that Dr. Bright testified were needed … Dr. Bright testified for four hours about things that still haven’t been done and need to be done for us to combat this virus. And this response is really shocking.”

“Let’s take the second half of what Azar said there,” continued Tapper. “He said, by the way, whose job was it to lead the development of a vaccine. Dr. Bright. So while we were launching operation warp speed to produce a vaccine, he’s not showing up for work to be a part of that. What’s your response to that?”

“That’s just another smear campaign by this administration,” said Katz. “Dr. Bright had 800 hours of accrued medical leave. He’s never taken a sick day and as a result of what happened and the first removal from the position, he suffered a great deal of stress and his blood pressure shot up and at the direction of his physician, his hypertension was out of control and he’s been out on medical leave … the administration knows exactly where he is.”

Watch below: