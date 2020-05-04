Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It’s not a pandemic’: Boston protesters chant ‘it’s a hoax’ and ‘Make America Great Again’

Published

1 min ago

on

Protests continue against stay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, a large crowd gathered at the Massachuttes state capitol in Boston to protest the shutdown order by Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Matt Stout, state house reporter for the Boston Globe, documented the protest from inside the capitol.

He reported protesters saying “this is communism” and “we don’t want your shutdown anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not a pandemic!” a speaker falsely claimed. “The reason why they’re doing this … to turn the United States of America into the United Socialist States of America.”

He said the crowd chanted “It’s a hoax! It’s a hoax!” and “It’s time to make America great again.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Security guard shot in the head after telling woman to wear mask inside Family Dollar store

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

According to a report from CNN, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, was shot and killed this Friday after telling a woman to wear a mask inside the store, which is required by the state.

Calvin Munerlyn, 43, died at a local hospital after he was shot in the head. The shooter and a second suspect are still at large.

According to witnesses, Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation with the woman who tried to enter the store without a mask. After the argument, the woman left in an SUV, which then returned 20 minutes later. Two men exited the SUV and entered the store to confront Munerlyn. One of the men was yelling at Munerlyn for disrespecting his wife, when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving radical tells Christians to build an underground railroad and prepare for revolution in bizarre coronavirus video

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Scott Lively, a Trump-loving former GOP gubernatorial candidate, is telling Christians it is their "duty" to build an underground railroad and prepare to wage a violent revolution in response to what he foresees as the impending persecution of Christ-followers.

As Right Wing Watch's Kyle Mantyla reports, Lively used his online "Breaking News Bible Study" (video below) on Sunday to warn his supporters "they need to establish a modern-day Underground Railroad for Christians to escape coming persecution and prepare to wage a violent revolution against those who seek to use the current COVID-19 pandemic to impose a socialist End Times ‘emerging Beast government’ on the United States."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Schumer asks McConnell why he’s prioritizing judges over ensuring states have coronavirus test kits

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) questioned Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) motivations for rushing members back to Washington, D.C. in the middle of a pandemic when his top priorities are passing judges.

Speaking to New York Daily News reporter Michael McAuliff, Schumer blasted McConnell for focusing on President Donald Trump's nominees over the desperate need for states to get necessary COVID-19 test kits.

"We need to know why we still don't have enough tests. Months ago, in early March, here's what President Trump said: 'Anybody who needs a test gets a test.' It was lie then, it remains a lie now," Schumer said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image