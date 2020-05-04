‘It’s not a pandemic’: Boston protesters chant ‘it’s a hoax’ and ‘Make America Great Again’

Protests continue against stay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, a large crowd gathered at the Massachuttes state capitol in Boston to protest the shutdown order by Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Matt Stout, state house reporter for the Boston Globe, documented the protest from inside the capitol.

He reported protesters saying “this is communism” and “we don’t want your shutdown anymore.”

“It’s not a pandemic!” a speaker falsely claimed. “The reason why they’re doing this … to turn the United States of America into the United Socialist States of America.”

He said the crowd chanted “It’s a hoax! It’s a hoax!” and “It’s time to make America great again.

In last 30 minutes, the rally has grown considerably. Cars passing with Trump signs passing with horns beeping. One lane of Beacon Street blocked off with police and protestors pic.twitter.com/emqPkEeksg — Matt Stout (@MattPStout) May 4, 2020

The crowd of what appears to be hundreds of people now has spilled completely into Beacon Street outside the State House as man takes to microphone, warning that media will try to say a “couple hundred of people showed up.” pic.twitter.com/PUq8NQQVNS — Matt Stout (@MattPStout) May 4, 2020

“Please raise your hand. How many of you have raised your hand or have been furloughed?” Much of the crowd appeared to raise hand. “This is what they have done to us.” pic.twitter.com/dHsrduucP0 — Matt Stout (@MattPStout) May 4, 2020

Crowd now chanting “It’s a hoax! It’s a hoax!” followed by speaker saying this is all an effort to crash economy and hurt President Trump’s reelection chances pic.twitter.com/vp1yfTZiNF — Matt Stout (@MattPStout) May 4, 2020

Before the protest, @CharlieBakerMA was asked about the objections to the restrictions and order he's put in place. "Look, I think all of us believe, collectively here, that the decisions that we’ve made were the ones we felt were the best among bad choices, OK." — Matt Stout (@MattPStout) May 4, 2020

A few dozen protesters continue to linger, including one with a Ron Paul sign across the street pic.twitter.com/o4wD6snXez — Matt Stout (@MattPStout) May 4, 2020