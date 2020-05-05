Quantcast
‘It’s ridiculous’: CNN reporter stunned after listening to Trump ranting about ‘haters’

Published

1 min ago

on

During an exchange with reporters this Tuesday, President Trump was asked why he won’t allow Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify before the House. According to Trump, it’s because the House “is a set-up” that’s full of a “bunch of Trump haters.”

Trump went on to accuse the Democrats of wanting him to fail at battling the coronavirus, “which means death.”

CNN’s Dana Bash and Jim Sciutto discussed the spectacle, with Bash saying that Trump’s refusal to allow Fauci and other administration officials to testify before the House is “ridiculous and it flies in the face of the Constitution, what is required of Congress.”

“The idea that even now the president just doesn’t care about basic checks and balances in the Constitution is remarkable,” Bash said. “Elections have consequences — Democrats took control of the House, period.”

Watch:

White House economic adviser struggles to explain his pandemic ‘model’ that shows zero deaths by May 15

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

White House economic Kevin Hassett on Tuesday struggled to explain a controversial chart that shows coronavirus deaths dropping nearly to zero by May 15.

Hassett's so-called "cubic model" was panned by experts on Monday.

I would bet $538 that the White House's "cubic model" is literally just an MS-EXCEL trendline with a third-degree (cubic) polynomial. https://t.co/TvrHm25dB6

‘Where are your masks?’ Arizona Republicans scorched with fury for boasting about traveling with Trump

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) and two other Arizona Republicans boasted about their trip back to their home state with President Donald Trump -- and were met with furious outrage.

McSally posted a photo of herself with Rep. Debbie Lesko and Rep. Paul Gosar standing in front of Air Force One, on which they will travel with the president to tour Honeywell International's mask-making operation in Phoenix.

Headed to Arizona on Air Force One soon with @realDonaldTrump! @RepDLesko @RepGosar pic.twitter.com/xMj1am9h2q

Trump’s freakout over the devastating ‘Mourning in America’ ad exposed his biggest weakness: columnist

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

According to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, the widely-praised "Mourning in America" ad created by a group of conservatives who want Donald Trump out of office provoked an "unhinged" meltdown by the president that revealed they touched upon his greatest weakness.

The ad, which can be seen below, slammed Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic that has led to almost 70,000 deaths as well as massive unemployment and the collapse of the economy before posing the question of whether there will be an America worth saving after the president gets done with it.

