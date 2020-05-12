Jared Kushner blasted for refusing to commit to following the Constitution and holding the 2020 election

Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner was asked if the 2020 presidential election could be postponed during an interview with TIME magazine.

“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan,” Kushner said.

Sherrilyn Ifill, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, was shocked by his comments.

“I’m sorry. So we’re setting aside Art II section 1 of the Constitution and the federal statute 3 U.S.C. section 1 to let Jared Kushner decide whether we will hold our presidential election this November?” she asked. “Even putting this question to him is an insult to the rule of law.”

She added, “Stop inflating this man – who lacks the humility, the self-regard and the respect for govt and the rule of law to give the only acceptable answer: ‘the timing of the presidential election is a matter of constitutional and federal law and that question is way above my pay grade.'”