Jared Kushner embraced ‘econometric model’ of coronavirus predicting ‘far fewer fatalities’: report
Senior advisor Jared Kushner embraced the findings of an internal White House coronavirus model that was conducted by an economist, according to an in-depth new Washington Post expose on the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The epidemiological models under review in the White House Situation Room in late March were bracing. In a best-case scenario, they showed the novel coronavirus was likely to kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans. President Trump was apprehensive about so much carnage on his watch, yet also impatient to reopen the economy — and he wanted data to justify doing so,” the newspaper reported.
“So the White House considered its own analysis. A small team led by Kevin Hassett — a former chairman of Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers with no background in infectious diseases — quietly built an econometric model to guide response operations,” the newspaper explained. “Many White House aides interpreted the analysis as predicting that the daily death count would peak in mid-April before dropping off substantially, and that there would be far fewer fatalities than initially foreseen, according to six people briefed on it.”
“Although Hassett denied that he ever projected the number of dead, other senior administration officials said his presentations characterized the count as lower than commonly forecast — and that it was embraced inside the West Wing by the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and other powerful aides helping to oversee the government’s pandemic response,” the newspaper reported. “For Trump — whose decision-making has been guided largely by his reelection prospects — the analysis, coupled with Hassett’s grim predictions of economic calamity, provided justification to pivot to where he preferred to be: cheering an economic revival rather than managing a catastrophic health crisis.”
NEW: A dive into Trump's furious push to reopen the economy, and the models, players & concerns behind-the-scenes, w/@PhilipRucker, @yabutaleb7, @costareports & @bylenasun: https://t.co/RL4JIMs3c7
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 2, 2020
2020 Election
Here are four jaw-dropping details from The Washington Post deep-dive on Trump’s coronavirus failures
President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 was the focus of a Washington Post deep-dive that was published online on Saturday.
"This story documenting Trump’s month-long struggle to reopen America is based on interviews with 82 administration officials, outside advisers and experts with detailed knowledge of the White House’s handling of the pandemic. Many of them spoke on the condition of anonymity to recount internal discussions or share candid assessments without risk of retribution," the newspaper explained.
2020 Election
Jared Kushner embraced ‘econometric model’ of coronavirus predicting ‘far fewer fatalities’: report
Senior advisor Jared Kushner embraced the findings of an internal White House coronavirus model that was conducted by an economist, according to an in-depth new Washington Post expose on the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The epidemiological models under review in the White House Situation Room in late March were bracing. In a best-case scenario, they showed the novel coronavirus was likely to kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans. President Trump was apprehensive about so much carnage on his watch, yet also impatient to reopen the economy — and he wanted data to justify doing so," the newspaper reported.
2020 Election
Trump campaign floundering amid sinking poll numbers: ‘Not sure people hate Biden that much’
President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign is facing difficulty connecting to voters, according to a new report in The Washington Post.
"For weeks the Trump reelection effort has diligently cut, catalogued and pushed out viral videos of every verbal stumble Joe Biden makes in interviews, relentlessly pushing the idea that the presumptive Democratic nominee is mentally unfit for the presidency," the newspaper reported Saturday.