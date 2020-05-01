Jared Kushner opened his mouth and something awful fell out
Senior advisor to the president and guy who looks like he’s wearing a suit his mom bought him, Jared Kushner, opened his mouth earlier this week and something awful fell out. When asked about the administration’s response to the pandemic, the world-renowned failure claimed victory over the virus that has left more than 60,000 Americans dead and counting. Anybody else feel successful?Jared is just about as detached from reality as you would expect someone who was born rich and spent their life failing upwards to be. Jared and his father in law are a lot alike (insert Ivanka joke here). They bot…
Breaking Banner
What are the ‘reopen’ protesters really saying?
The “anti-lockdown” and #Reopen protests in the U.S. have powerful and secretive backers, but there are real Americans on the streets expressing their opinions.
As an ethnographer – someone who studies cultural participation – I’m interested in who those Americans are, and why they’re upset.
I spent the last week in what you might call an online road trip, studying 30 posts of protest footage from events in 15 cities. I found some shared themes, which don’t fit well with popular narratives about these protests.
Breaking Banner
The biggest political story of the year isn’t what you think
It can’t be said often enough. The biggest political story of the year isn’t the 2020 election. It isn’t the pandemic. It isn’t its death toll (64,000 and counting). It isn’t the record-breaking number of unemployed (30 million). It isn’t Donald Trump making everything, and I mean everything, much worse than it needed to be. It sure as hell isn’t those “ersatz phallus swingers” intimidating Michigan legislators with long guns.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
Breaking Banner
What Trump has revealed about America should embarrass us all: Our country is exceptional in some of the worst ways
“America First,” has been a pronouncement of pride for President Donald Trump and millions of his supporters. Today they have gotten their wish as the United States leads the world during a global deadly pandemic, racing well past other nations in the numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths. It may not be the “first place” spot that they desire or expect. But it should come as no surprise, for anyone paying attention to the deliberate design of the U.S. economy and infrastructure could have predicted the pandemic’s impact. And indeed, our national hubris may have been our biggest weakness.