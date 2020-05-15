Quantcast
Jared Kushner’s role in the White House is growing despite coronavirus missteps: report

On Friday, NBC News reported that despite all of his public controversies, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has taken on an even more prominent advisory role in the White House in recent days.

“As the White House Coronavirus Task Force begins to fade from public view and health professionals take a back seat to President Donald Trump’s economic team, a new group of counselors has started to dominate the president’s thinking on the pandemic: a less official but potentially more significant re-election task force,” reported Monica Alba, Carol Lee, and Kristen Welker. “Also noteworthy is the ever-increasing role being assumed by the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, whose portfolio of responsibilities now spans from pandemic response to economic recovery concerns and the November election.”

“As the main conduit between the White House and the campaign, even appearing at briefings for the re-election team in his official capacity, Kushner straddles both the coronavirus worlds — the federal government’s handling and how to attempt to frame it as a success story in Trump’s bid for a second term,” continued the report. “It’s often his job to coordinate the outside and the inside worlds when it comes to 2020 and funnel the most important information to the president.”

Kushner sparked outrage at a recent White House press briefing when he claimed that the national stockpile of ventilators belongs to the federal government, and not states that were facing dire shortages. But this hasn’t stopped Trump from putting his faith in him.

“Jared is the most important person not named Donald Trump in the White House,” one outside associate of the president told NBC. “All roads lead through Jared.”


